Distributed Cloud Market worth $11.2 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distributed Cloud Market size is expected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2022 to USD 11.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Distributed Cloud Market"

211 – Tables

55 – Figures

208 – Pages

Data storage service type to hold largest market share of Distributed cloud in 2022.

The distributed cloud enables business data transfer of any size without any additional fee. It can protect the sovereignty of data in full compliance with GDPR. It offers an AI-powered data lake to keep data in one place by raising the quality of predictive analytics. It is applicable for various use cases using manufacturing, IoT, machine learning, and imaging.

Small and medium enterprises are likely to adopt distributed cloud solutions at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Cloud solutions offer scalable infrastructure and capabilities for SMEs to meet a sudden demand. SMEs face stiff competition due to a lack of technical skill sets and IT budgets. To overcome these challenges, SMEs are adopting the pay-as-you-go model, which offers the flexibility to manage the IT infrastructure as per their requirement. SMEs are focusing on adopting the hybrid cloud solution, which enables the quick transfer of workload to the public cloud per the requirements, which is likely to drive the adoption of the Distributed Cloud Market.

North America holds the largest market size in 2022

The global Distributed Cloud Market is expected to be dominated by North America, which is considered the most advanced region regarding the adoption of cloud computing solutions and associated services. The Distributed Cloud Market is expected to observe major growth in the North American region due to increased cloud enablement activities and trends in cloud marketplaces.

Key Players

The major players for Distributed Cloud Market include Google (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), VMware (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), Teradata (US), F5 (US), Cohesity (US), Oracle (US) Commvault (US), SCC (UK) Wind River Systems (US), Cubbit (Italy), PhoenixNAP (US), Pluribus Networks (US), Anyscale(US), Panzura (US), Platform9 (US), Zededa (US), and Hazelcast (US).

