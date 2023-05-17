Distributed Control System Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $44.05 Billion by 2030 at a 5.4% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Distributed Control System Market by Component Application, by Project Type, by End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The distributed control system market size was valued at USD 27.19 billion in 2022, and is predicted to reach USD 44.05 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Advancements in technology, including the industrial internet of things (IIoT), cloud computing, virtualization, big data, analytics, and smart IIoT-connected sensors for asset condition monitoring, have led to significant developments in DCS.

These emerging technologies have enabled DCS to become more advanced, efficient, and reliable, providing the power industry with more sophisticated and comprehensive monitoring and control solutions. As technology continues to evolve, DCS can provide better automation, efficiency, and reliability in the industry than before.

For instance, in July 2022, Dragos, Inc. announced the expansion of its global relationship with Emerson. With this expansion, Emerson validated the Dragos Platform within its DeltaVTM DCS, providing organizations with enhanced ICS/OT cybersecurity.

However, the risk associated with cybercrimes hinders the growth of the market. On the contrary, the introduction of modular and flexible DCS systems provides ample opportunities for the market growth. Modular systems are designed to be more flexible and scalable, with a modular architecture that allows easy integration with other systems and components.

This makes it easier to customize DCS systems to meet the specific needs of individual organizations without the need for costly and time-consuming customization. These systems can help improve production efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance product quality. These factors are expected to propel the demand for DCS systems across a range of industries, including manufacturing, energy, and process.

Segment Overview

The global distributed control system market is segmented on the basis of component, application, project type, end user, and region.

By component, the market is classified into hardware, software, and services.

By application, the market is segmented into batch and continuous process.

By project type, the market is divided into new construction, replacement, and upgrade/expansion.

By end user, the market is divided into oil & gas, chemicals & refining, energy & power, pulp & paper, metals & mining, pharmaceutical & biotech, food & beverages, cement & glass, water & wastewater, and others.

Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and rest of the world (RoW).

Regional Analysis



North America is projected to hold a dominant share of the market by 2030

The growing government activities in the nation to adopt green technology and lower greenhouse gas emissions drive the growth of the market. For instance, in October 2020, the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) was established by the Government of Canada to foster and accelerate innovation in technologies. In addition, around USD 5 billion was allocated to SIF's Net Zero Accelerator program, which assists projects that decarbonize heavy industry, boost clean technologies, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, the presence of global key market players such as ABB, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Honeywell International, which are adopting various product launch strategies to increase their global dominance and market share further propel the growth of the market. For instance, in June 2022, Honeywell launched a new Experion process knowledge system (PKS) 520.2 (R520.2) with advanced process automation features and functionality to end users across the industrial sector. This enables users to integrate individual controllers and have them act as a cluster of shared compute resources.

Key Market Players

The key players in the distributed control system market include companies such as:

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric Co.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric

Toshiba Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Valmet Oyj

Ingeteam Corporacion S.A

General Electric Co.

Omron Corporation

Azbil Corporation

Recent Developments



March 2023

General Electric collaborated with the Greek Copelouzos Group's Damco Energy S.A. (DAMCO) to provide power generation equipment for DAMCO's 840 megawatts (MW) natural gas-fired power plant to be built in Alexandroupolis, Greece.

December 2022

Emerson expanded its partnership with ZEDEDA to modernize the industrial edge. As part of the collaboration, ZEDEDA's edge management and orchestration solution will be integrated into Emerson's DeltaV automation system, enabling Emerson customers to extend DeltaV to the distributed edge.

December 2022

Rockwell Automation launched GuardLink 2.0, featuring a new EtherNet/IP interface. This technology allows machines to communicate with each other to ensure safe operation, preventing accidents and downtime. GuardLink 2.0 increases productivity and reduces maintenance costs for companies in various industries.

December 2022

Honeywell partnered with Regreen Excel EPC India and deployed Honeywell's PlantCruise by Experion DCS solution, modular systems, and field instruments (FI) across its 40 plants in India. This technology helps maximize users' production uptime, improves safety, reliability, and efficiency, and reduces investments and operating costs.

April 2022

ABB partnered with Star Cement to install the latest distributed control system (DCS) at the cement manufacturer's plant in Abu Dhabi. The updated DCS, based on ABB's Ability System 800xA platform, includes advanced features such as integrated safety control, asset management capabilities, and advanced process control. The system provides a unified view of the plant's operations, allowing operators to monitor and control the process from a single interface.

KEY BENEFITS

The distributed control system market report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2022 to 2023. This analysis assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

The study comprises a deep-dive analysis of the distributed control system market trends, including current and future trends to depict prevalent investment pockets in the market.

The information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the distributed control system market is provided in the report.

The competitive analysis of the market players along with their market share in the distributed control system market is provided in the report.

The SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model are elaborated in the report.

The value chain analysis in the market study provides a clear picture of the role of stakeholders.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction

2. Distributed Control System (Dcs) Market - Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1. Technological Advancements in Industrial Automation

3.2.1.2. Rise in Demand for Clean and Renewable Energy

3.2.1.3. Increase in Investments in the Manufacturing and Processing Industry

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1. Risk Associated With Cybercrimes Hampers the Market Growth

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Introduction of Modular and Flexible Dcs Systems

4. Market Share Analysis

5. Global Distributed Control Systems (Dcs) Market, by Component

6. Global Distributed Control Systems (Dcs) Market, by Hardware

7. Global Distributed Control Systems (Dcs) Market, by Services

8. Global Distributed Control Systems (Dcs) Market, by Application

9. Global Distributed Control Systems (Dcs) Market, by Project Type

10. Global Distributed Control Systems (Dcs) Market, by End-user Industry

11. Global Distributed Control Systems (Dcs) Market, by Region

12. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xeklki

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets