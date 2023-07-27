Distributed Energy Generation Market: Market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021), Market size of the forecast period (2023-2027), Growth rate | Technavio

27 Jul, 2023, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The distributed energy generation market size is set to grow by USD 179.28 billion from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 11.26%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by End-user, Technology, and Geography. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report
The report also covers the following areas:
- Distributed Energy Generation Market size
- Distributed Energy Generation Market Trends
- Distributed Energy Generation Market industry analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bloom Energy Corp., Canadian Solar Inc., Capstone Green Energy Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corp., ENERCON GmbH, First Solar Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nextera Energy Inc., Orsted AS, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunverge Energy Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Vestas Wind Systems AS are some of the major market participants. Although the Transition towards electric vehicles (EVs) | Declining cost of solar PV panels | Increasing investments in renewable energy will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Distributed Energy Generation Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Technology
- Solar PV
- Hydro Power
- Fuel Cells
- Wind Turbine
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
The market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. Residential distributed energy generation involves small-scale energy systems installed in residential buildings to generate electricity or heat. The increasing awareness of climate change and the importance of sustainable living has led homeowners to seek cleaner and more environmentally friendly energy options. Residential distributed energy generation offers several benefits, such as reduced electricity bills, lower carbon emissions, enhanced energy independence, and improved resilience during power outages. As a result, the demand for distributed energy generation in the residential segment is high, and this is expected to positively impact the growth of the globally distributed energy generation market during the forecast period.
Distributed Energy Generation Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the distributed energy generation market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bloom Energy Corp., Canadian Solar Inc., Capstone Green Energy Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corp., ENERCON GmbH, First Solar Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nextera Energy Inc., Orsted AS, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunverge Energy Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Vestas Wind Systems AS.
Vendors Offerings
- Ansaldo Energia Spa - The company offers distributed power generation solutions such as electric generators for hydroelectric, geothermal, and fossil-fired plants for a full century.
- Capstone Green Energy Corp - The company offers distributed power generation solutions such as Capstone Microturbines C1000S.
- Caterpillar Inc - The company offers distributed power generation solutions using Natural Gas Fueled Generator sets.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market Dynamics
Key Distributed Energy Generation Market Driver
The transition towards electric vehicles (EVs) is one of the major factors notably driving the market growth. The growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) necessitates a strong charging infrastructure. Distributed energy generation can play a crucial role in powering EV charging stations, especially in commercial, residential, and public areas. The increased demand for electricity from EV charging can strain the grid, particularly during peak hours. However, by combining distributed energy generation with smart charging and demand management systems, the load on the grid can be balanced. Integrating EV charging with distributed energy generation allows for optimized charging schedules, reduced peak demand, and maximized utilization of renewable energy resources. As the preference for EVs continues to rise worldwide, the distributed energy generation market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.
Significant Distributed Energy Generation Market Trends
A key factor shaping the distributed energy generation market growth is the increasing renewable energy penetration. The energy sector is experiencing a significant shift towards increasing renewable energy sources, driving the distributed energy generation market towards a more sustainable and low-carbon future. This trend is fueled by decreasing costs, supportive policies, and environmental concerns, leading to a rapid rise in renewable energy installations. Technological advancements in distributed energy generation, such as solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, wind turbines, energy storage systems, and smart grid technologies, have significantly improved cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and performance. These advancements contribute to the widespread deployment of distributed energy generation, enhancing reliability and integration capabilities. Additionally, the growing awareness of the environmental impacts of fossil fuel-based energy generation is accelerating the adoption of renewable energy, further propelling the growth of the globally distributed energy generation market during the forecast period.
Major distributed energy generation market challenge
High equipment and installation costs are one of the key challenges impeding market growth. Significant initial investments are necessary for purchasing and installing equipment like wind turbines or solar panels due to the costs associated with high-quality components, advanced technology, and skilled labor. Distributed energy systems often require additional infrastructure, including power inverters, energy storage systems, and grid interconnection equipment, adding to the overall expenses and ensuring reliable integration with the existing electrical grid. The need for a large area to accommodate panels for generating substantial electricity is a primary reason for the increased investment rates. However, these high costs linked to distributed energy generation are expected to impede the growth of the global market in focus during the forecast period.
Distributed Energy Generation Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist distributed energy generation market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the distributed energy generation market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the distributed energy generation market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of distributed energy generation market vendors
Related Reports:
The hydrogen generation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.58% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 47.84 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by delivery mode (merchant and captive), application (chemical industry, refinery industry, metal processing industry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing demand for fertilizers is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as competition from alternative technologies may impede the market growth.
The renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market share is estimated to increase to USD 146.56 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 11.14%. This report extensively covers market segmentations by the following technology (Solar PV and others) and geography -(APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising electricity demand and high cost of grid expansion are one of the key drivers supporting the renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market growth.
|
Distributed Energy Generation Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.26%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 179.28 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
10.78
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 33%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bloom Energy Corp., Canadian Solar Inc., Capstone Green Energy Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corp., ENERCON GmbH, First Solar Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nextera Energy Inc., Orsted AS, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunverge Energy Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Vestas Wind Systems AS
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global distributed energy generation market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global distributed energy generation market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 7.3 Solar PV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Solar PV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Solar PV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Solar PV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Solar PV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Hydro power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Hydro power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Hydro power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Hydro power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Hydro power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Fuel cells - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Fuel cells - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Wind turbine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Wind turbine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Wind turbine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Wind turbine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Wind turbine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 68: Chart on others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Technology ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 115: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 117: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 118: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
- Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 125: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Ansaldo Energia Spa
- Exhibit 127: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Ansaldo Energia Spa - Key offerings
- 12.4 Capstone Green Energy Corp.
- Exhibit 131: Capstone Green Energy Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Capstone Green Energy Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Capstone Green Energy Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 134: Capstone Green Energy Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Capstone Green Energy Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Caterpillar Inc.
- Exhibit 136: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Doosan Corp.
- Exhibit 140: Doosan Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Doosan Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: Doosan Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Doosan Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.7 ENERCON GmbH
- Exhibit 144: ENERCON GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 145: ENERCON GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: ENERCON GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.8 First Solar Inc.
- Exhibit 147: First Solar Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: First Solar Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: First Solar Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: First Solar Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 151: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 154: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 155: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 156: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 158: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 159: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 160: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Nextera Energy Inc.
- Exhibit 161: Nextera Energy Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Nextera Energy Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 163: Nextera Energy Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 164: Nextera Energy Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Orsted AS
- Exhibit 165: Orsted AS - Overview
- Exhibit 166: Orsted AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 167: Orsted AS - Key news
- Exhibit 168: Orsted AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 169: Orsted AS - Segment focus
- 12.13 Rolls Royce Holdings Plc
- Exhibit 170: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 171: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 172: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 173: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 174: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Segment focus
- 12.14 Schneider Electric SE
- Exhibit 175: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
- Exhibit 176: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 177: Schneider Electric SE - Key news
- Exhibit 178: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 179: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
- 12.15 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 180: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 181: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 182: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 183: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 184: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 12.16 Toyota Motor Corp.
- Exhibit 185: Toyota Motor Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 186: Toyota Motor Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 187: Toyota Motor Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 188: Toyota Motor Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Vestas Wind Systems AS
- Exhibit 189: Vestas Wind Systems AS - Overview
- Exhibit 190: Vestas Wind Systems AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 191: Vestas Wind Systems AS - Key news
- Exhibit 192: Vestas Wind Systems AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 193: Vestas Wind Systems AS - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 194: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 195: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 196: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 197: Research methodology
- Exhibit 198: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 199: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 200: List of abbreviations
