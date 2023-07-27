Distributed Energy Generation Market: Market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021), Market size of the forecast period (2023-2027), Growth rate | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The distributed energy generation market size is set to grow by USD 179.28 billion from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 11.26%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by End-user, Technology, and Geography. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Distributed Energy Generation Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bloom Energy Corp., Canadian Solar Inc., Capstone Green Energy Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corp., ENERCON GmbH, First Solar Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nextera Energy Inc., Orsted AS, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunverge Energy Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Vestas Wind Systems AS are some of the major market participants. Although the Transition towards electric vehicles (EVs) | Declining cost of solar PV panels | Increasing investments in renewable energy will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Distributed Energy Generation Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Residential



Commercial



Industrial

Technology

Solar PV



Hydro Power



Fuel Cells



Wind Turbine



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. Residential distributed energy generation involves small-scale energy systems installed in residential buildings to generate electricity or heat. The increasing awareness of climate change and the importance of sustainable living has led homeowners to seek cleaner and more environmentally friendly energy options. Residential distributed energy generation offers several benefits, such as reduced electricity bills, lower carbon emissions, enhanced energy independence, and improved resilience during power outages. As a result, the demand for distributed energy generation in the residential segment is high, and this is expected to positively impact the growth of the globally distributed energy generation market during the forecast period.

Distributed Energy Generation Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the distributed energy generation market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bloom Energy Corp., Canadian Solar Inc., Capstone Green Energy Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corp., ENERCON GmbH, First Solar Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nextera Energy Inc., Orsted AS, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunverge Energy Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Vestas Wind Systems AS.

Vendors Offerings

Ansaldo Energia Spa - The company offers distributed power generation solutions such as electric generators for hydroelectric, geothermal, and fossil-fired plants for a full century.

The company offers distributed power generation solutions such as electric generators for hydroelectric, geothermal, and fossil-fired plants for a full century. Capstone Green Energy Corp - The company offers distributed power generation solutions such as Capstone Microturbines C1000S.

The company offers distributed power generation solutions such as Capstone Microturbines C1000S. Caterpillar Inc - The company offers distributed power generation solutions using Natural Gas Fueled Generator sets.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Market Dynamics

Key Distributed Energy Generation Market Driver

The transition towards electric vehicles (EVs) is one of the major factors notably driving the market growth. The growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) necessitates a strong charging infrastructure. Distributed energy generation can play a crucial role in powering EV charging stations, especially in commercial, residential, and public areas. The increased demand for electricity from EV charging can strain the grid, particularly during peak hours. However, by combining distributed energy generation with smart charging and demand management systems, the load on the grid can be balanced. Integrating EV charging with distributed energy generation allows for optimized charging schedules, reduced peak demand, and maximized utilization of renewable energy resources. As the preference for EVs continues to rise worldwide, the distributed energy generation market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Significant Distributed Energy Generation Market Trends

A key factor shaping the distributed energy generation market growth is the increasing renewable energy penetration. The energy sector is experiencing a significant shift towards increasing renewable energy sources, driving the distributed energy generation market towards a more sustainable and low-carbon future. This trend is fueled by decreasing costs, supportive policies, and environmental concerns, leading to a rapid rise in renewable energy installations. Technological advancements in distributed energy generation, such as solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, wind turbines, energy storage systems, and smart grid technologies, have significantly improved cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and performance. These advancements contribute to the widespread deployment of distributed energy generation, enhancing reliability and integration capabilities. Additionally, the growing awareness of the environmental impacts of fossil fuel-based energy generation is accelerating the adoption of renewable energy, further propelling the growth of the globally distributed energy generation market during the forecast period.

Major distributed energy generation market challenge

High equipment and installation costs are one of the key challenges impeding market growth. Significant initial investments are necessary for purchasing and installing equipment like wind turbines or solar panels due to the costs associated with high-quality components, advanced technology, and skilled labor. Distributed energy systems often require additional infrastructure, including power inverters, energy storage systems, and grid interconnection equipment, adding to the overall expenses and ensuring reliable integration with the existing electrical grid. The need for a large area to accommodate panels for generating substantial electricity is a primary reason for the increased investment rates. However, these high costs linked to distributed energy generation are expected to impede the growth of the global market in focus during the forecast period.

Distributed Energy Generation Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist distributed energy generation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the distributed energy generation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the distributed energy generation market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of distributed energy generation market vendors

Distributed Energy Generation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 179.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bloom Energy Corp., Canadian Solar Inc., Capstone Green Energy Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corp., ENERCON GmbH, First Solar Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nextera Energy Inc., Orsted AS, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunverge Energy Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Vestas Wind Systems AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

