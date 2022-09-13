Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market Size to Grow by USD 577.26 million, Surging Demand for Infrastructure Sector to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Market Driver: The surging demand for the infrastructure sector will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. In the infrastructure sector, distributed fiber optic sensors are used to gain a better understanding of the structural status and manage the infrastructure efficiently. The main areas where SHM is becoming prevalent in the civil engineering sector include pipelines, bridges, dams, and geotechnical structures. Next-generation sensors have the capacity to simultaneously monitor temperature, strain, or pressure over a large number of sites. Distributed sensors can be deployed in any type of environment and have the capacity to track structural issues in real-time. Such factors are contributing to the growth of the global distributed fiber optic sensing market during the forecast period.

In the infrastructure sector, distributed fiber optic sensors are used to gain a better understanding of the structural status and manage the infrastructure efficiently. The main areas where SHM is becoming prevalent in the civil engineering sector include pipelines, bridges, dams, and geotechnical structures. Next-generation sensors have the capacity to simultaneously monitor temperature, strain, or pressure over a large number of sites. Distributed sensors can be deployed in any type of environment and have the capacity to track structural issues in real-time. Such factors are contributing to the growth of the global distributed fiber optic sensing market during the forecast period. Market Challenge: The high cost of distributed fiber optic sensor systems will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period. The cost depends on the application, type of cable used, and operating condition. Hence, it can be unaffordable for businesses that need real-time monitoring and sensing. Moreover, any defect in the cable can cause various issues. In addition, the installation is highly complex. In addition, the maintenance of these sensing systems requires workers who are highly skilled, which further adds to the maintenance cost. Thus, the high cost of distributed fiber optic sensor systems will challenge the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period

Market Segmentation

The distributed fiber optic sensing market report is segmented by application (temperature sensing, acoustic sensing, and others), end-user (oil and gas, power and utility, civil engineering, and safety and security), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the distributed fiber optic sensing market in North America.

Vendor Landscape

The distributed fiber optic sensing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Most of the vendors have diversified portfolios and offer diverse types of sensors, apart from distributed fiber optic sensors. Only a few vendors have core expertise in providing distributed fiber optic sensing technology. The lack of product differentiation, the increasing price pressure, and the presence of well-diversified regional and local vendors are adding up to the competition.

Some Companies Mentioned

AFL Telecommunications GmbH

AP Sensing GmbH

Bandweaver

Brugg Kabel AG

Corning Inc.

DarkPulse Inc.

Halliburton Co.

Intelligent Fiber Optic Systems Corp.

Luna Innovations Inc.

MAKAI OCEAN ENGINEERING

NP Photonics

OFS Fitel LLC

Omnisens SA

QinetiQ Group Plc

Schlumberger Ltd.

Silixa Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

wenglor sensoric electronic devices GmbH

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Ziebel

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 577.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AFL Telecommunications GmbH, AP Sensing GmbH, Bandweaver, Brugg Kabel AG, Corning Inc., DarkPulse Inc., Halliburton Co., Intelligent Fiber Optic Systems Corp., Luna Innovations Inc., MAKAI OCEAN ENGINEERING, NP Photonics, OFS Fitel LLC, Omnisens SA, QinetiQ Group Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., Silixa Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., wenglor sensoric electronic devices GmbH, Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Ziebel Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Temperature sensing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Temperature sensing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Temperature sensing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Temperature sensing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Temperature sensing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Acoustic sensing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Acoustic sensing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Acoustic sensing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Acoustic sensing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Acoustic sensing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Other - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Other - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Other - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Other - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Other - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Power and utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Power and utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Power and utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Power and utility - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Power and utility - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Civil engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Civil engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Civil engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Civil engineering - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Civil engineering - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Safety and security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Safety and security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Safety and security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Safety and security - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Safety and security - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 104: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AFL Telecommunications GmbH

Exhibit 119: AFL Telecommunications GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 120: AFL Telecommunications GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: AFL Telecommunications GmbH - Key offerings

11.4 AP Sensing GmbH

Exhibit 122: AP Sensing GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 123: AP Sensing GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: AP Sensing GmbH - Key offerings

11.5 Bandweaver

Exhibit 125: Bandweaver - Overview



Exhibit 126: Bandweaver - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Bandweaver - Key offerings

11.6 Halliburton Co.

Exhibit 128: Halliburton Co. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Halliburton Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Halliburton Co. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Halliburton Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Halliburton Co. - Segment focus

11.7 Luna Innovations Inc.

Exhibit 133: Luna Innovations Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Luna Innovations Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Luna Innovations Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 OFS Fitel LLC

Exhibit 136: OFS Fitel LLC - Overview



Exhibit 137: OFS Fitel LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: OFS Fitel LLC - Key offerings

11.9 Omnisens SA

Exhibit 139: Omnisens SA - Overview



Exhibit 140: Omnisens SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Omnisens SA - Key offerings

11.10 QinetiQ Group Plc

Exhibit 142: QinetiQ Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 143: QinetiQ Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 144: QinetiQ Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: QinetiQ Group Plc - Segment focus

11.11 Schlumberger Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Schlumberger Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Schlumberger Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Schlumberger Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 150: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 154: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 155: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 156: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 157: Research methodology



Exhibit 158: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 159: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 160: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

