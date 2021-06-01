Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Size $2.27 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global distributed fiber optic sensor market size is expected to reach USD 2.27 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028. Factors, such as significant demand from the civil engineering vertical and rising adoption in the oil & gas sector, boost product adoption. Fiber optics can withstand rough handling, such as in pipes, streams, and reactors, where manual inspection is not feasible. Furthermore, they help in structural health monitoring at dangerous workplaces and can also be used for border security purposes to prevent intrusion. Thus, its high durability and ability to withstand a challenging environment are also projected to propel market growth.

The market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the high product demand as a result of the rising need for efficient and optimized processes, across enterprises and manufacturing sectors

The temperature sensing application segment dominated the market in 2020. Temperature sensors find solicitations in the oil & gas and civil engineering segments

Suppliers and manufacturers of fiber optic equipment are looking forward to achieving higher bandwidth, 100 GBPS, by undertaking intense research activities

North America dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020

dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 However, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period.

Read 154 page research report with ToC on "Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Size Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vertical (Oil & Gas, Industrial), By Technology (Raman Effect, Rayleigh Effect), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/distributed-fiber-optic-sensor-sensing-dfos-market

Increasing demand for sophisticated infrastructure and rising per capita income is predicted to lead to industrial automation, urban mobility, and growth in high-end residential projects. Various governments are focusing on conserving their prevailing infrastructure and developing new ones. They are under constant pressure to provide the necessary infrastructure, amenities, and connectivity to people. This has enabled increased spending on projects, such as roads, railways, and dams. This rapid growth in the advanced civil engineering vertical is expected to boost market development.

The wide usage of DFOS has promoted manufacturers and suppliers to increase R&D expenditure to offer better products to their customers. Service providers are trying to regulate efficiencies and optimize their production process to capture maximum market share and eliminate all other substitutes of the fiber optics technology. The high production & installation price of DFOS products is forcing manufacturers to develop cheaper and reliable optic inspection products. Technological complexities, along with other challenges raise the price of fiber optics deployment, which further hampers the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global distributed fiber optic sensor market on the basis of application, technology, vertical, and region:

DFOS Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Temperature Sensing



Acoustic/Vibration Sensing



Other

DFOS Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Rayleigh Effect



Brillouin Scattering



Raman Effect



Interferometric



Bragg Grating

DFOS Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Oil & Gas



Power & Utility



Safety & Security



Industrial



Civil Engineering

DFOS Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market

Halliburton



Schlumberger Ltd.



Yokogawa Electric Corp.



OFS Fitel, LLC



Qinetiq Group PLC



Omnisens SA



Brugg Kable AG



Luna Innovations, Inc.



AP Sensing GmbH.

