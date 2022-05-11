Distributed Ledger and the City of Mobile, Alabama Announce Bitcoin Mining Project at GulfQuest Maritime Museum

Distributed Ledger is bringing bitcoin mining to the State of Alabama and more importantly, the great City of Mobile. Tweet this

DLI is using a modified shipping container to house 100 of Bitmain's Antminer S19s all of which will be fully air cooled on-site. These machines will mine Bitcoin around the clock as it lays the groundwork for government funding and subsequent infrastructure funded through crypto mining revenue.

The evident monetary gains are just the beginning as DLI and GulfQuest drive blockchain adoption on a government scale. Former Mobile Mayor Mike Dow and current Executive Director of GulfQuest Board states, "The hi-tech revenue source of Bitcoin mining, is tied to the education, adoption and growth of the next level of encrypted and secure growth of the internet designed to provide a dramatic time and cost savings and a higher level of security for the global maritime industry." The city's willingness to explore more use cases in blockchain and cryptocurrency is evident with the passing of DLI's and GulfQuest's bitcoin mining project in Mobile's City Council Meeting for April 2022.

"We couldn't be more excited at the opportunity to bring blockchain technology and bitcoin to the State of Alabama and more importantly, the great City of Mobile. Our goal at DLI is simple, help companies and institutions with the understanding, accumulation, and usage of cryptocurrency." - Mike Francis, Distributed Ledger CEO

About Distributed Ledger, Inc.: DLI is a blockchain technology company headquartered in Daphne, Alabama with additional offices in Georgia, Texas, Wisconsin, and Mexico.

SOURCE Distributed Ledger Inc.