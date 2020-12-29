Distributed Ledger, Inc. Has Acquired Crypto Mining Tools, an Industry-Leading Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Supplier

ATLANTA, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Distributed Ledger, Inc. (DLI), a blockchain technology service provider, announced the brand and business acquisition of North American-based cryptocurrency mining hardware supplier, Crypto Mining Tools (CMT). Cryptomining.tools is a well-known industry leader in cryptocurrency mining hardware brokerage and the creator of many trusted free online tools for miners.

These tools include a hosting provider directory, a bitcoin mining profitability calculator, an in-depth ASIC mining hardware comparison chart, educational YouTube videos, and the Crypto Mining Tools Podcast. With this acquisition, DLI is excited to welcome CMT's founder, Scott Offord, as the company's Director of Asset Management. Scott will leverage this new role to continue the outstanding work and relationships he has built with Crypto Mining Tools.