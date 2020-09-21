Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Expected to Garner a Revenue of $1,196.5 million during the Forecast Period - Exclusive Report [224 pages] by Research Dive

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Distributed Temperature Sensing, by Fiber Type (Single-Mode Fiber, Multimode Fiber), Operating Principle (OTDR, OFDR), Application (Oil & Gas Production, Power Cable Monitoring, Process and Pipeline Monitoring, Fire Detection, Environmental Monitoring), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027".

The global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market is expected to generate a revenue of $1,196.5 million at a healthy growth rate of 7.8% by 2027, increasing from $648.3 million in 2019.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific Distributed Temperature Sensing Market is going to dominate the distributed temperature sensing market during the forecast period. It has registered a revenue of $150.0 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.5%, generating a revenue of $290.7 million during the forecast period. An increasing need for industrial safety measures along with a massive expansion of the Asian industrial sector is estimated to boost the growth of the market. Moreover, the huge expansion of power transmission cables network in Asian economies is considered to be another attributor of the market growth.

Key Segments of the Industry

The distributed temperature sensing market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, operating principle, application, and regional outlook.

In the fiber type segment, single-mode fiber type is going to be the most lucrative. This segment is expected to surpass $855.9 million by 2027 increasing from $447.6 million in 2019. The single-mode fiber temperature sensing systems are highly significant over conventional sensors due to their ability to monitor temperature across large surfaces, like a submarine or underground areas. In addition, this advanced sensing system allows measurements at high temperature and can withstand in hydrogen-based darkening effects. These are main reasons behind the growth of the segment.

In the operating principle segment, OTDR segment will earn the highest revenue. During the analysis period, the segment will garner a revenue of $851.2 million. In the OTDR (Optical Time Domain Reflectometry) principle, a laser pulse is generated from semiconductor lasers and sent into the fiber. The backscattering of light is primarily analyzed for monitoring of temperature. Therefore, the OTDR principle is significantly utilized for measuring the losses in the telecom sector. This is the main attributor behind the growth of this segment.

. In the OTDR (Optical Time Domain Reflectometry) principle, a laser pulse is generated from semiconductor lasers and sent into the fiber. The backscattering of light is primarily analyzed for monitoring of temperature. Therefore, the OTDR principle is significantly utilized for measuring the losses in the telecom sector. This is the main attributor behind the growth of this segment. In the application segment, the oil and gas segment is expected to be the most profitable surpassing a revenue of $325.4 million during the forecast period. Distributed optic sensing technologies play a crucial role in providing important information at all points with the wellbore to enhance the efficiency and integrity of wells. DTS systems provide a complete temperature profile to understand the integrity of casing, tubing, and completion components. These factors are enhancing the growth of this segment.

Market Dynamics

The major growth attributor of distributed temperature sensing industry is the government policies and initiatives concerning the safety and security in the end-use industries. The increasing demand of DTS system in various end-users including oil & gas industry is expected to enhance the market growth in the forecast period.

The complex process of fault detection and troubleshooting will hinder the growth of the market. The high cost of the DTS system is also another factor that will restrain the market growth.

DTS systems are significantly used to perform heat pulse tests, thermal advection tests, and hybrid cable flow logging. The application of DTS has huge importance over discrete point temperature measurements, mainly in deep wells, along with the potential for method developments in conjunction with other hydrogeophysical investigations. These factors may lead to generate huge investment opportunities in the global market, in the future years.

Key Players of the Market

According to the report, the leading players of the global distributed temperature sensing market include

Sony Corporation Honeywell International Inc. NXP Semiconductors. Infineon Technologies AG Stmicroelectronics n.v. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Texas Instruments Incorporated. Robert Bosch GmbH Atmel Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.) Johnson Controls.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis for Distributed Temperature Sensing Market:

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: The bargaining power of the suppliers is less owing to the cut-throat competition. Furthermore, the concentration of suppliers is high as compared to companies operating in the DTS technologies. Therefore, suppliers will have LOW bargaining power.

bargaining power. Bargaining Power of Buyers: The companies operating in the global distributed temperature sensing market is low. Thus, the negotiation power of buyers ultimately falls. Therefore, the bargaining power of buyers is LOW

Threat of New Entrants: Emerging companies operating in the market are following various strategies such as technological advancements, product development, and strategic tie-ups. In addition to this, supportive policies of governmental bodies for DTS technologies are also offering support to the startups. Therefore, the threat of new entrants is HIGH

Threat of Substitutes: There is no alternative for this market so far. Thus, the threat from substitutes of the distributed temperature sensing system is LOW .

. Competitive Rivalry in the Market: Industry players of the market are implementing the different strategies to gain a prominent position in the global market. These companies are focusing significantly on the capacity of expansion, product promotion, and many others. Furthermore, the presence of top distributed temperature sensing solution providers such as Honeywell, NXP Semiconductors, and Infineon Technologies AG is also influencing the global market. Therefore, the competitive rivalry among the competitors is HIGH.

SOURCE Research Dive