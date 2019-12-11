Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Size Worth $849.0 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global distributed temperature sensing market size is anticipated to reach USD 849.0 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.7% from 2019 to 2025.

In the Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS), the optical fiber are used as a sensor. The operators can receive information related to temperature after installing such sensors in the fiber cable. The adoption of these sensors has increased rapidly in recent years due to their cost advantages. The DTS uses standard telecoms fiber, thereby requiring no special sensors, and thus saving cost. The cost of material, system design, installation, and maintenance are very low for these sensors, which in turn is projected to positively influence the market growth.

DTS offer fully distributed data, which minimized uncertainties and increased the amount of information received. In addition, these sensors offer very high reliability along with immunity to electromagnetic interference and shock/vibration. Also, distributed temperature sensing can be easily used in space-restricted areas. It also offers other advantages, such as high-temperature performance, long measuring ranges and high-temperature resolutions.

Various advantages of DTS contribute to its adoption across various industrial applications. Distributed temperature sensing is used for long length applications, such as in power cables, tunnels and pipelines. The oil and gas segment are expected to hold majority of the market share by 2025. The oil well industries are prominent customers, owing to its small size and easy accessibility of DTS. The safety and security segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, due to substantial use of DTS in safety-critical applications where all points need to be monitored, is also observed. These critical applications include electrochemical processes, LNG plants and refineries.

Grand View Research has segmented the global distributed temperature sensing market based on operating principle, fiber type, application, and region:

