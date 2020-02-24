Distribution Centers of America Welcomes Holman Logistics to the Team

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Distribution Centers of America (DCA) announced today that Holman Logistics has joined the marketing organization as a member company based in the Pacific Northwest region.

Holman Logistics is a full-service, third-party logistics organization with a history of providing logistics services for over a century. Founded in 1864, Holman has grown from its original operations in the Pacific Northwest to being recognized as a Top 100 Inbound Logistics Magazine 3PL and Top 50 Global Trade Magazine 3PL provider servicing clients across the U.S.

Holman Logistics President pleased to join the Distribution Centers of America, January 2020.

Holman Public Warehousing locations in Seattle are strategically located near the ports of Tacoma and Seattle in order to offer clients the competitive advantage of quick distribution and a broad range of services from one of the largest and most respected warehousing providers in the Pacific Northwest.

"We are excited to be a new member of the DCA team in the Pacific Northwest region," commented Brien Downie, president of Holman Logistics. "At Holman, we strive every day to provide Extraordinary Service and build relationships that stand the test of time, as evidenced by our unprecedented 156 years of business operations."

About Holman Logistics

Holman began operations in 1864 and has a long history of providing warehousing, distribution, and manufacturing logistics services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. Holman provides services for many Fortune 500 customers in distribution and manufacturing locations across the United States. More information on Holman Logistics is available at www.holmanusa.com.

About Team DCA

For 30+ years the US' leading warehousing logistics marketing organization, Distribution Centers of America (DCA) is recognized for service excellence throughout its national network of member companies. Together operating more than 30 million square feet of strategically located warehouse capacity, each member company is a leader in its regional market, providing warehousing, logistics, and fulfillment services responsive to the needs of global companies and committed to customer success in that region. For more, or to request a quote for service, please visit www.teamdca.com.

Media Contact

Holman Logistics – Brian Justice – BDYPR

312-662-8557

BrianJustice@bdypr.com

Team DCA – Michele Carroll – Carrollco Marketing Services

925-980-1767

michele@carrollcomarketing.com

Related Images

brien-downie-president-holman.jpg

Brien Downie, President Holman Logistics

Holman Logistics President pleased to join the Distribution Centers of America, January 2020.

Related Links

Team DCA Website

Holman Logistics website

SOURCE Distribution Centers of America (DCA)

Related Links

http://www.teamdca.com

