Distribution Efforts Ramp Up for Energy Drink Market as Demand Continues to Build

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Energy drinks are gaining immense popularity among millennials. The primary reason for this popularity is directly related to the aggressive marketing campaigns, which are mainly directed toward young consumers. Furthermore, advertisements are promoting that energy drinks ignite the mind, refresh the body, and enhance performance and stamina, which is further capturing consumer attention. Furthermore, the increasing consumer participation in-home workout sessions due to the closure of gyms and fitness clubs, followed by the work from home scenario, also supported the off-trade sales of energy drinks in the North American region. A report from Mordor Intelligence projected that the North American energy drinks market was valued at USD 18,778.79 million in 2020, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.80% through 2026. The report said: "The energy drink market of North America is quite mature in terms of absolute sales growth. In fact, North America is leading the energy drinks market scenario primarily lead by the United States. The energy drinks in cans are perceived to be more portable for their on-the-go consumption, and their availability in various distribution outlets, such as kiosks, convenience stores, and supermarkets/hypermarkets has strongly fueled the purchase of canned energy drinks in the region." Active companies in the markets this week include Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV), AMCON Distributing Company (NYSE American: DIT), TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA), Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI).

Mordor Intelligence continued: "The consumption of energy drinks has turned into a status symbol, especially for the youth residing in urban areas. This has resulted in an increased dependence on energy drinks. The energy drinks market is majorly driven by consumers seeking healthy hydration options by adding liquid enhancers to water. Additionally, certain clean-label claims, like gluten-free, sugar-free, and organic, among others, are influencing consumers, primarily teenagers and young adults (major target consumers), who indulge in sports activities. Companies in the US energy drinks market are coming up with consumer-oriented advertisements, coupled with wide varieties of energy drinks. They are also engaged in cross-promotional tactics, such as promoting their products through sports-related events or hiring popular sports icons to advertise their products… In order to increase their market share, companies are increasingly innovating in the category, especially in terms of flavors, as energy drinks are majorly preferred among the youth population of the region. Therefore, exploring new flavors would be the major factor in attracting new customers."

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) BREAKING NEWS: Splash Beverage Group Announces Agreement with UNFI to Distribute TapouT Through Southeastern Grocers, Inc. Across Five Southeastern U.S. States - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with United Natural Foods "UNFI" to distribute TapouT Performance drinks through Southeastern Grocer's 515 Winn Dixie stores located throughout the southeastern United States and other areas where TapouT does not have Direct Store Distribution (DSD) coverage.

UNFI is the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor delivering healthier food options to people throughout the United States and Canada. UNFI distributes to over 250,000 natural, organic and conventional products to more than 30,000 customers including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers and food service industry.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have reached an agreement with UNFI to distribute TapouT through its network. UNFI's authorization of TapouT is a testament to its all-natural ingredients and clean label. UNFI maintains high standards resulting from their massive natural-foods customer base. The initial 515 Winn Dixie stores represent a significant increase in our distribution reach and opens the door to significantly more UNFI locations, both natural grocery chains and traditional retail locations. This provides needed incremental distribution coverage to the DSD network we're building throughout the US. This is a major milestone in our strategic growth plan and gives us an advantage over the competition as we can now start to penetrate the natural food channel in earnest." CONTINUED… Read the Splash Beverage full press release by going to: https://splashbeveragegroup.com/investor/press/

AMCON Distributing Company (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company, recently announced fully diluted earnings per share of $10.27 on net income available to common shareholders of $6.0 million for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"We are pleased with our results for the third fiscal quarter. Our strategic plan, with its consistent focus on customer service, has furthered AMCON's industry leadership in a highly challenging operating environment," said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Atayan further noted, "AMCON continues to seek out acquisition opportunities for convenience and food service distributors who want to align with the Company's growing platform and customer centric management philosophy."

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) recently announced that it will issue a press release containing its second quarter 2022 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Monday, August 1, 2022. On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Pertchik, President Barry Richardsand Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Peter Crage will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4614. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5437. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, August 9, 2022. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 9164944.

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, recently announced that following the recommendation of a special committee comprised solely of independent directors, its Board of Directors has approved, and will recommend to shareholders for approval, a proposal to eliminate the company's Class B common stock. The proposed transaction contemplates that each outstanding share of the company's Class B common stock, including those owned by the Sands Family, will be converted into the right to receive one share of Class A common stock plus cash consideration in the amount of $64.64 per share of Class B common stock, or a total amount of $1.5 billion. This represents a 26.5% premium relative to Constellation's Class A common stock closing share price as of June 29, 2022.

The Company expects to realize a number of corporate governance and other benefits from the proposed reclassification.

In addition, upon completion of the reclassification, Robert and Richard Sands, who currently serve as Executive Chairman of the Board and Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, respectively, will retire from their employment with Constellation Brands in their current executive capacities. Robert Sands will become Non-Executive Chairman of the Board and Richard Sands will continue on as a Board member. It is expected that the Sands Family will continue to be Constellation's largest shareholder following completion of the reclassification. Following the reclassification, the Sands Family will be subject to customary standstill provisions.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) recently announced the relaunch of Soleil Sparkling Water, marking a new era for the beverage brand that introduces eight can packaging with updated, eye-catching artwork. The product line is now available nationwide, exclusively at Albertsons Cos. family of banner stores such as Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Acme and Shaw's. Supported by an integrated marketing campaign titled, "That's a Soleil Vibe," the brand is leveraging TikTok, Spotify and social and digital creative components to reintroduce the voice and vibes of Soleil on a national scale.

Albertsons Companies announced the relaunch of Soleil Sparkling Water, marking a new era for the beverage brand that introduces eight can packaging with updated, eye-catching artwork. To celebrate the redesign, Soleil partnered with LA-based creative agency Library Collective to tap into Gen-Z internet culture as a way to generate buzz and excitement. The process inspired participation from some of TikTok's most creative names including Sam Myerson, Sharlize True, Yai Ariza, Bree Kish, The Griffin Brothers, Chase Del Rosario and more across dance, lifestyle, and fashion verticals to showcase their Soleil Vibe, featuring fan-favorite flavors. Brand fans are invited to join in on the fun by using Soleil's original TikTok sound, "One I Need," created by SNGL featuring 11:11.

