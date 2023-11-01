Distribution Plan of the Baxter Fair Fund Announced by the Securities & Exchange Commission ("Commission")

News provided by

Epiq

01 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

SUMMARY PLAN NOTICE OF BAXTER FAIR FUND

IN THE MATTER OF BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC., U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Admin. Proc. No. 3-20781 (Feb. 22, 2022)
IN THE MATTER OF JEFFREY SCHAIBLE, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Admin. Proc. No. 3-20782 (Feb. 22, 2022)
IN THE MATTER OF SCOTT BOHABOY, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Admin. Proc. No. 3-20783 (Feb. 22, 2022)

TO: Individuals and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Baxter International common stock from May 6, 2015 through October 23, 2019, inclusive, and suffered a loss according to the Distribution Plan (the "Plan") approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"):

You may be eligible for a Distribution Payment from the Baxter Fair Fund.

The Baxter Fair Fund has been established in the three Securities and Exchange Commission administration proceedings set forth at the top of this Notice. You can read more about the proceedings, and view and download the Plan at: https://www.sec.gov/enforcement/information-for-harmed-investors/baxter or www.BaxterFairFundDistribution.com.

The Baxter Fair Fund

The Baxter Fair Fund includes $18,314,359.00 paid in connection with the three administrative proceedings set forth at the top of this Notice. Accrued interest and any assets directed to the Baxter Fair Fund by court or Commission order or otherwise, shall be added to, and become a part of, the Baxter Fair Fund.

Eligibility Criteria

If you purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Baxter International common stock during the period from May 6, 2015 through October 23, 2019, inclusive; are not excluded from the Baxter Fair Fund as an "Excluded Party" (defined in the Plan, available at https://www.sec.gov/files/litigation/admin/2023/34-98512-dp.pdf); and suffered a loss according to the Plan; you may be eligible for a payment from the Baxter Fair Fund. In order to be considered for eligibility, you will have to file a claim form or submit other documentation no later than January 23, 2024 — please go to the Fair Fund's website www.BaxterFairFundDistribution.com or contact the Fund Administrator through the methods described below to determine if, when, and how to file a claim or provide any other documentation necessary for you to be considered for a distribution from the Baxter Fair Fund.

Visit www.BaxterFairFundDistribution.com to determine if, when, and how to file a claim and submit tax or other documents; to find specifications as to the forms required for submission; to obtain claim forms and other documents; to review frequently asked questions and answers and review a full version of the Plan Notice; and to get additional information. Alternatively, you can contact the Fund Administrator for additional information and documents, including a claim form, tax form(s), or a full version of the Plan Notice, by calling toll-free 844-787-6813, emailing [email protected], or writing to Baxter Fair Fund, P.O. Box 6700, Portland, OR 97228-6700.

ALL CLAIMS AND TAX OR OTHER REQUIRED DOCUMENTS MUST BE SUBMITTED SO THAT THEY ARE POSTMARKED ON OR BEFORE JANUARY 23, 2024; OR SUBMITTED ONLINE AT WWW.BAXTERFAIRFUNDDISTRIBUTION.COM ON OR BEFORE JANUARY 23, 2024, OR OTHERWISE SUBMITTED, AND RECEIVED BY THE FUND ADMINISTRATOR ON OR BEFORE JANUARY 23, 2024.

Additional information regarding the Baxter Fair Fund may be found on the website at www.BaxterFairFundDistribution.com or on the Commission website at https://www.sec.gov/divisions/enforce/claims/baxter.htm. You can also obtain a copy of the Plan and additional information by calling 844-787-6813, emailing [email protected], or writing to Baxter Fair Fund, Fund Administrator, P.O. Box 6700, Portland, OR 97228-6700.

PLEASE CHECK THE WEBSITE WWW.BAXTERFAIRFUNDDISTRIBUTION.COM FREQUENTLY FOR UPDATES.

Baxter Fair Fund
P.O. Box 6700
Portland, OR 97228-6700
[email protected]

URL// www.BaxterFairFundDistribution.com 

SOURCE Epiq

Also from this source

Securities & Exchange Commission ("Commission") Establishes Baxter Fair Fund - Summary Notice of Distribution Plan

SUMMARY PLAN NOTICE OF BAXTER FAIR FUND IN THE MATTER OF BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC., U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Admin. Proc. No....

Securities & Exchange Commission Approves the Plan of Distribution for the RBS Securities Fair Fund

ATTENTION: Persons or entities who purchased Eligible Certificates during the Eligible Purchase Periods. If you purchased Eligible Certificates...
More Releases From This Source

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.