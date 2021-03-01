Distribution Software Company SalesPad Launches Version 5.2, Now Integrated with Square Payments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that expands brick-and-mortar functionality to its flagship distribution software, SalesPad today announced that their new release of SalesPad Desktop 5.2 features integration with payment processor Square. The upgrade also makes it easier for distribution professionals to access analytics and run reports, and includes updates to product navigation engineered to be more user-friendly.

Software Product Manager Alex Schelhaas said Version 5.2 was designed with two major goals in mind: to modernize the product's interface and offerings, and to reduce users' time to insight by improving reporting capabilities across several features, all to the effect of speeding up existing operational processes.

"This release is really focused on strategic integrations with systems that truly meet our customers' needs," Schelhaas said. "Square is well positioned to help distributors process payments, which opens the door into a large suite of their products … and SalesPad's batch processing is super simple with Square. The partnership just made sense."

"As businesses reopen, it's important that they are able to meet their customers wherever they feel most comfortable, whether that's in-person or online," said Leher Pathak, Product Marketing Manager at Square. "Leveraging Square Terminal API and Square's Online Payment APIs will help achieve that goal by providing SalesPad's customers with access to fast, safe, and secure payments, regardless of channel."



SalesPad's Schelhaas also emphasized that this new integration is the first step toward a longer-term goal of providing options for all customers when it comes to choosing operational solutions. SalesPad's goal is to continue to increase the flexibility of its software, helping distributors complete their day-to-day tasks in fewer steps.



With SalesPad Desktop 5.2, the Sales Analysis tool now lets users save their sales data reports for reuse, eliminating the need to re-design a report each time they're looking for updated metrics. Users can take their insights even further with newly available automated reports, checkpoints that users can add to their workflow at any interval that will send updates on their current processes.

Improvements to the user experience round out SalesPad's latest offering, including a more robust menu search tool and aesthetic changes to the DataCollection bar-coding tool. These changes to the user interface will improve the solution's intuitiveness and reduce the cognitive load required for front-end users.

As of March 1, Version 5.2 of SalesPad Desktop is available for download.

About SalesPad

Built from a partnership between a business owner and a developer, SalesPad knows distribution operations. More than 1,000 customers trust SalesPad to manage their distribution operations. We empower organizations with the tools they need to cut inefficiencies and grow profits. We take uncertainty out of running a business, from maintaining inventory to interacting with customers, making sales, and shipping orders on time. We deliver meaningful customer data without compromising the security of core financials. For more information, visit salespad.com.



