Distribution Software Market 2021-2025: Dominant Market Positions to be Attained by Acumatica Inc. and ADS Solutions Corp. | Technavio

The increased adoption of cloud-based distribution software and increased demand from SMEs are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high costs associated with distribution software, the threat from open-source distribution software, and limitations associated with distribution software are some of the prominent factors anticipated to hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.

Distribution Software Market: Deployment

By Deployment, the distribution software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based deployment models. The on-premises deployment segment will hold a substantial distribution software market share during the forecast period. The on-premises distribution software allows businesses to have complete control over their critical data as the vendors provide installation, data migration, and employee training services during the software implementation. However, there has been increasing popularity and adoption of cloud-based distribution software as well due to their multiple advantages including minimal operational expenses, easy accessibility, reduced upfront costs, and short processing time

Distribution Software Market: Geographic Landscape

In terms of geography, the distribution software market is segmented into fast-growing regions and slow-growing regions. 58% of the market's growth will be originating from APAC during the forecast period with China and India being the key revenue-generating economies. In addition, the distribution software market growth will be faster in APAC than the growth of the market in other regions. This regional growth can be attributed to increasing globalization, surging availability of adequate IT infrastructure, rising growth of the e-commerce industry, and gradually shifting preference of industry stakeholders toward omnichannel retail.

Companies Covered

Acumatica Inc.

ADS Solutions Corp.

Archon Systems Inc.

Blue Link Associates Ltd.

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

Cadre Technologies Inc.

Data-Basics Inc.

Distribution One

ECOUNT Inc.

Epicor Software Corp.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Distribution Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in distribution software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the distribution software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the distribution software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the distribution software market vendors

Vendors covered

