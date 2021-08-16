Distribution Software Market 2021-2025: Dominant Market Positions to be Attained by Acumatica Inc. and ADS Solutions Corp. | Technavio
Aug 16, 2021, 23:20 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global distribution software market size is expected to grow by USD 1.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.26% during the forecast period. Acumatica Inc. (US), ADS Solutions Corp. (US), Archon Systems Inc. (Canada), Blue Link Associates Ltd. (Canada), Blue Yonder Group Inc. (US), Cadre Technologies Inc. (US), Data-Basics Inc. (US), Distribution One (US), ECOUNT Inc. (US), and Epicor Software Corp. (US) will emerge as the key dominant distribution software market participants.
The increased adoption of cloud-based distribution software and increased demand from SMEs are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high costs associated with distribution software, the threat from open-source distribution software, and limitations associated with distribution software are some of the prominent factors anticipated to hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.
Distribution Software Market: Deployment
By Deployment, the distribution software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based deployment models. The on-premises deployment segment will hold a substantial distribution software market share during the forecast period. The on-premises distribution software allows businesses to have complete control over their critical data as the vendors provide installation, data migration, and employee training services during the software implementation. However, there has been increasing popularity and adoption of cloud-based distribution software as well due to their multiple advantages including minimal operational expenses, easy accessibility, reduced upfront costs, and short processing time
Distribution Software Market: Geographic Landscape
In terms of geography, the distribution software market is segmented into fast-growing regions and slow-growing regions. 58% of the market's growth will be originating from APAC during the forecast period with China and India being the key revenue-generating economies. In addition, the distribution software market growth will be faster in APAC than the growth of the market in other regions. This regional growth can be attributed to increasing globalization, surging availability of adequate IT infrastructure, rising growth of the e-commerce industry, and gradually shifting preference of industry stakeholders toward omnichannel retail.
Companies Covered
- Acumatica Inc.
- ADS Solutions Corp.
- Archon Systems Inc.
- Blue Link Associates Ltd.
- Blue Yonder Group Inc.
- Cadre Technologies Inc.
- Data-Basics Inc.
- Distribution One
- ECOUNT Inc.
- Epicor Software Corp.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Distribution Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in distribution software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the distribution software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the distribution software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the distribution software market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acumatica Inc.
- ADS Solutions Corp.
- Archon Systems Inc.
- Blue Link Associates Ltd.
- Blue Yonder Group Inc.
- Cadre Technologies Inc.
- Data-Basics Inc.
- Distribution One
- ECOUNT Inc.
- Epicor Software Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
