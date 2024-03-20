District Administrators From Across the U.S. Join Seesaw's New Leadership Council at First Inaugural Event at ASCD in March 2024

U.S.-based council members will help drive the evolution of the award-winning Pre-K-6 education platform to address the needs of today's classrooms

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seesaw, the Learning Experience Platform designed for Pre-K-6, today announced the new Seesaw Leadership Council, a collective of 15 curriculum and instructional leaders across the United States who are at the cutting edge of trends, opportunities, and challenges in elementary education. The group will serve as an exclusive feedback network for Seesaw, creating a space for district leaders to share insights related to proposed product features, state initiatives, and industry trends. This interactive forum will also provide an opportunity for members to collaborate with their peers, and share initiatives and real-time issues they are experiencing in their respective school systems.

The U.S.-based council will have its first in-person meeting aligned to the 2024 ASCD Annual Conference in Washington, D.C. Then, council members will provide more feedback regarding Seesaw's new product tier, Seesaw Instruction & Insights , which gives administrators new dashboards with actionable insights at the school and district level, specialized instructional tools for math & literacy instruction, and options to curate their curriculum or align Seesaw content to their district requirements within Seesaw.

"Our administrators and school partners have been instrumental in shaping Seesaw's solutions over the years through hundreds of conversations and feedback sessions," said Angela Gadtke, Seesaw Community Founder. "Their guidance and insights have informed our approach and helped us create several solutions to meet the needs of education leaders. Launching the Seesaw Leadership Council formalizes that ongoing feedback process and I am thrilled to lead our collaboration with this group."

Specifically selected for their contributions to the field of education, including advocacy, collaborative efforts, and conference participation, the inaugural Seesaw Leadership Council comprises leaders from school districts representing 14 states including California, Texas and Illinois. As members of the new Seesaw Leadership Council, these administrators will play a valuable role in providing feedback on future offerings that meet the needs of curriculum and instructional leaders.

"Being a part of the Seesaw Leadership Council has not only been impactful to my practice but to the impact of SFUSD," said Devalin Jackson, Education Policy Analyst specializing in Family Technology at the San Francisco Unified School District. "In the short few months we have been involved in the council, we've learned from other districts about the many ways Seesaw can support our multilingual and early literacy skills, as well as the host of other resources available through Seesaw. It's been amazing to not only learn from our Seesaw Partners, but from other district leaders across the nation."

Members of the Seesaw Leadership Council are committed to a one-year term, during which they will attend both virtual meetings and one in-person convening to provide feedback on Seesaw, new enhancements, and platform and curriculum projects. Members will also be featured in thought-leadership webinars and content hosted by Seesaw. Currently, the Seesaw Leadership Council is exclusively for U.S.-based district leaders. The international Seesaw Leadership Council will begin meeting in April 2024.

About Seesaw

Seesaw is trusted and loved by 25 million educators, students, and families worldwide and is the only elementary Learning Experience Platform that offers a suite of award-winning tools, resources, and curriculum for teachers to deliver joyful, inclusive instruction. Through interactive lessons, digital portfolios, and two-way communication features, Seesaw keeps everyone in the learning loop by providing continuous visibility into the student's learning experience to support and celebrate their learning.

