District Cannabis Bolsters Leadership Team and Spurs Market Growth

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- District Cannabis, the premier cannabis cultivator in Maryland and the District of Columbia, is charting a new course of market growth and corporate transformation. Since inception, the Company's mission is to enhance the quality of life for its customers. To advance its mission and growth strategy, the company is strengthening its leadership team with the appointment of Bethany Frick as CEO and Bryce Freeman as COO. These additions will position the company well as it forges ahead with its market expansion efforts in the region.

Frick, a seasoned executive, brings with her over 20 years of brand building and leadership experience from her work with the likes of Total Wine and Diageo. "Bethany is an established leader who will, no doubt, play a crucial role as we enter our next phase of growth. We're thrilled to have someone of her caliber on our team," explains co-owner, Sheila Weidenfeld.

As COO, Bryce will oversee the performance of all company business units. "Bryce brings a wealth of experience to his role as COO, most notably in the consumer packaged goods sector (e.g. Procter & Gamble and McCormick & Co)," said Andras Kirschner, Head Grower. "He has a proven ability to scale businesses and develop the type of high performing teams that can yield profitable growth and expand market opportunities, he will be a wonderful asset for us going forward."

To meet the rising demand for high quality cannabis, the company is pursuing a growth strategy to accelerate its product offerings. In May of this year, the company will debut its flagship store in Union Market, arguably the fastest growing, hottest neighborhood in D.C. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with the DC regulatory agencies (ABCA) and City Council, and similarly look forward to developing a relationship with the Ward 5 community. Our aim is to hire locally and expand our overall team to 50 team members," states Grace Hyde, Director of Commercial and Production Operations.

As part of its larger strategy to maximize its presence in Maryland, the company intends to launch a 5,000 SF dispensary later this summer. This will mark the company's third investment in Washington County, joining its 82,000 SF glasshouse cultivation and packaging facility and a 23,000 SF processing facility, also slated to open later this year. "From our inception, we've always adopted the long view concerning our operation in Hagerstown. Our investment within the community and business sector is proof positive that our footprint will steadily grow and, importantly, our relationships with our stakeholders will endure. We're excited to see what the future holds," states Kirschner.

About District Cannabis

District Cannabis grows and processes connoisseur grade medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis extracts. The District Cannabis brand starts with the highest quality flower and its product line includes pre rolls, as well as an expanding line of distilled and infused products including vaporizer cartridges, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, salves, bath soaks and suppositories. We seek to be the best priced premium flower in the market. For more information, visit www.districtcannabis.us and follow us on Instagram @districtcnbs.us.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE District Cannabis