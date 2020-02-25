District Cannabis Unveils New State-of-the Art Cultivation Center in Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- District Cannabis, the standard bearer of premium medical cannabis in the DMV region, announced the completion of their pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing facility in Hagerstown, MD. The facility, which was made possible due to a successful capital raise of $9.2 M, will produce consistently high-quality cannabis to meet Maryland's growing patient demand.

The Hagerstown facility's footprint will ultimately encompass more than 82,000 sq ft, including the recently completed Phase 1 high-tech grow rooms, and the Phase 2 expansion planned for later this year. The cultivation complex, upon completion of Phase 2, is expected to yield more than 6 times the current production capacity.

"Our approach, from the beginning, has been one rooted in science and is patient centric. With the arrival of our new Maryland facility, we are able to expand our reach in the patient community and ensure that Maryland patients have access to medicine that adheres to the lofty standards that the medical cannabis community has come to expect," stated Co-Founder and Chairman Ed Weidenfeld.

"We're thrilled to call Hagerstown our home in Maryland. The city and the local business community have welcomed us with open arms, and we are already planning to expand. We look forward to what I'm certain will be a positive long term relationship." said Co-Founder and CEO Andras Kirschner.

"The City of Hagerstown is pleased to welcome District Cannabis/Maryland Cultivation and Processing, LLC to Hagerstown, said Mayor Bruchey. The addition of this new company will not only create jobs, but as one that has a proven reputation in its industry, promises to be a good fit for our business community."

Since 2017, District Cannabis' line of medical cannabis products have been sold in all 7 licensed dispensaries across the District of Columbia. This milestone opening in Hagerstown expands the District Cannabis brand into the Maryland market, significantly increases the company's footprint in the region and is representative of the ambitious long term vision of the company.

About District Cannabis

District Cannabis, through its affiliates in Maryland and the District of Columbia, grows and processes connoisseur grade medicinal cannabis and cannabis extracts. The District Cannabis brand starts with the highest quality flower and its product line includes pre rolls, as well as an expanding line of distilled and infused products including vaporizer cartridges, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, salves, bath soaks, suppositories, and premium infused chocolates, and honey. Since inception, the Company's mission is to enhance the quality of life for its patients. District Cannabis currently operates in the Washington D.C. and Maryland medical cannabis markets. The Company is committed to a progressive expansion regionally and nationally. For more information, visit www.districtcannabis.us

