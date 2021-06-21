District Heating Market: Inclination Toward Renewables to Drive Growth Post the Crisis

The district heating market report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Request a FREE PREVIEW SAMPLE of the Report

In 2020, Europe accounted for about 74% of the global market share, and the region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The increasing number of network installations and high demand for heating requirements from end-users is one of the key factors driving the demand for district heating in the region. Also, the proliferation of smart cities and zero energy buildings are contributing to the growth of the district heating market in Europe.

Similarly, based on the technology, the market generated maximum revenue in the fossil fuels segment in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing installation of fossil fuel-powered heating systems in countries with abundant resources. In addition, the cost-effectiveness of fossil fuels compared to renewables is supporting the growth of the segment.

Although the district heating market is expected to record a healthy growth during the forecast period, the competition from fuel-cell-based micro-CHP and the lack of standards for district heating might reduce the growth opportunities for market participants. This report on the district heating market will help businesses become better equipped, make informed decisions, and develop effective strategies to improve their market positions.

Access detailed information about the global district heating market here:

www.technavio.com/report/district-heating-market-industry-analysis

Why Technavio?

100+ 17,000+ 500+ 14+ Fortune 500 companies rely on us Reports covering over 100 major technology markets Industry experts Years of market research experience

Technavio's reports offer customizations as per the specific needs of companies. Our custom reports include a further breakdown of market segmentation at regional levels, information on additional market players, and the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 recovery phase.

Speak to Our Analyst for a Customized Report

Reasons to Buy District heating Market Report:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Make fast, effective, and sound decisions and stay on top of the latest industry developments.

Enquire about the report before purchasing

Related Reports on Energy Include:

Global Fuel Oil Market – Global fuel oil market is segmented by application (marine, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Request a Free Sample Report

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Market – Global oil and gas pipeline market is segmented by type (gas and oil), application (offshore and onshore), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Request a Free Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights help businesses identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report: www.technavio.com/report/oil-and-gas-pipeline-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/district-heatingmarket

SOURCE Technavio