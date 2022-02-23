District Heating Market revenue to cross USD 237 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

Heat-only-boilers are used to generate thermal energy in the form of hot water for several district heating applications. Unlike CHP stations, which produce thermal energy as the by-product of power generation, heat-only-boilers have been set up dedicatedly for heat generation only. Fuels used across different heat-only boiler stations are natural gas, heating oil, wood chips, and straw. Favorable government incentive programs along with national renewable integration targets will further enhance the market expansion.

Industrial applications of the district heating market comprise the usage of heating systems across the chemical, refinery, and paper industries. Reduction in transmission losses and increasing safety toward gas leakage will propel the industry growth. Moreover, the development of new industrial spaces and the flourishing manufacturing sector across developing countries will facilitate the industrial segment growth.

Europe district heating market is poised to showcase 3% growth rate through 2028. Growing focus toward carbon emissions along with government funding & incentives toward the acceptance of district heating systems will drive the industry expansion. Furthermore, growing concerns toward recycling waste energies coupled with economic feasibility, cost competitiveness, and low dependency on conventional fuel will further stimulate the market progression.

Major companies operating in the district heating market include Vattenfall AB, Goteborg Energi, Fortum, STEAG, Shinryo Corporation, Statkraft, RWE AG, NRG Energy, Ørsted, Keppel DHCS Pte, Ramboll Group, Korea District Heating Corporation, Hafslund, Kelag Warme, and LOGSTOR.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1401

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 District Heating Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Scenario I

3.1.2 Scenario II

3.1.3 Scenario III

3.1.4 Vendor Matrix

3.2 Innovation & sustainability

3.3 Regulatory landscape

3.4 Covid-19 impact on industry outlook

3.4.1 Top ten countries impacted by COVID-19

3.5 Industry impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6 Growth potential analysis

3.7 Price trend analysis

3.8 Development of future district heating & cooling solutions

3.8.1 INDIGO

3.8.2 FLEXYNETS

3.8.3 E2District

3.8.4 InDeal

3.8.5 H-DisNet (H-DisNet Hybrid Thermo-Chemical District Networks)

3.9 Entry barriers

3.10 Degree of competition

3.11 Case study analysis – Integrated DHC system in Stockholm

3.11.1 Project Overview

3.11.2 Key facts & figures

3.11.3 Customer Segmentation

3.11.4 Policies & incentives supporting the DHC

3.12 Technical and operational parameters of district heating systems

3.13 Customer requirement

3.14 Customer group requirement

3.15 Porter's Analysis

3.16 Competitive landscape, 2021

3.17 PESTEL Analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/district-heating-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.