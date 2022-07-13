District Heating Market to record USD 21.67 Bn growth -- Technavio identifies Alfa Laval AB and Danfoss AS as key players

Jul 13, 2022, 21:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global district heating market report by Technavio expects the market to have a fragmented structure. The market comprises some well-established players that are involved in the design and manufacturing of district heating solutions for customers worldwide. These vendors are making huge investments in research and development to push better products into the market and expand their customer base. Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are some of the strategies that vendors in this market are adopting to strengthen their position.
Technavio identifies Alfa Laval AB, Danfoss AS, Fortum Oyj, John Wood Group Plc, Korea District Heating Corp., NRG Energy Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Statkraft AS, Vattenfall AB, and Xylem Inc. as dominant players in the market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
According to the report, the district heating market will observe an incremental growth of USD 21.67 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 2.01% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is mainly driven by the implementation of district heating in smart cities. In addition, trends such as the increasing use of biomass district heating will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus. However, the increased competition from fuel-cell-based micro-CHP will reduce the growth potential in the market.
The district heating market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Fossil Fuels
- Renewables
By technology, the fossil fuels segment will have the largest share of the market. The easy availability of fossil fuels such as coal, natural gas, and oil is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, investments in new fossil fuels-based district heating solutions in developing countries will further drive the growth of the segment.
- Geographic
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- MEA
- South America
About 74% of the market growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The high penetration of district heating networks in Nordic countries such as Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden is one of the key factors driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the focus on the construction of smart cities and ZEBs will further accelerate the growth of the district heating market in Europe over the forecast period.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The district heating market report covers the following areas:
- District Heating Market Size
- District Heating Market Trends
- District Heating Market Industry Analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist district heating market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the district heating market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the district heating market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the district heating market vendors
District Heating Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 21.67 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.01
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 74%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Russian Federation, China, Poland, Germany, and Denmark
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alfa Laval AB, Danfoss AS, Fortum Oyj, John Wood Group Plc, Korea District Heating Corp., NRG Energy Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Statkraft AS, Vattenfall AB, and Xylem Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
