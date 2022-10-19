District Heating Market Worth $226.5 Billion USD by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- District heating market is estimated at USD 167.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 226.5 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective heating systems, growing urbanization and industrialization, and increasing integration of renewable energy in district heating are attributed to the demand of district heating for heating the spaces.

By Heat Source: Natural gas segment to propel market growth

In 2021, the natural gas segment held the largest share of ~32% in the district heating market. This growth is attributed to the increasing awareness about environmental pollution, initiatives taken by governments for environmental stability, and the power generation sector adopting natural gas as the heat source over fossil fuels, considering the environmental causes. Natural gases offer numerous benefits over other heat sources such as less harmful effects on the surroundings and fewer carbon emissions with exceptional efficiency. Also, several ecosystem players are using natural gas as the heat source in the generation of district heating energy. For instance, the Serbia-based Novi Sad Heating Plant uses natural gas as a primary heat source for the generation of heat energy. The plant consumes about 1 million MWh of heat energy a year. The overall production system efficiency is ~96%, while the distribution system's efficiency is ~90%.

By Plant Type: CHP segment to grow at the fastest CAGR in district heating market

CHP plants accounted for the largest share of the market (~60%) in 2021 and are also expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. CHP heat sources reduce fuel use, help avoid the need for new transmission and distribution infrastructure, and ease grid congestion when the demand for heating is high. Also, the key advantages of CHP include improved energy efficiency, reduced carbon emissions, integration of renewable energy sources, lower operating costs, and improved resilience of critical infrastructure and the electric power system. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the district heating market for CHP plants.

By Application: Residential application accounted for the largest share of the district heating market

The residential application segment accounted for the largest market share of ~50% in 2021 and is also expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing awareness about the benefits of district heating used in residential properties. These benefits include lower maintenance and energy bills, advanced indoor comfort, and hot water on demand 24 hours a day. District heating can also improve the energy ratings of households connected to it, potentially increasing their value.

Europe likely to emerge as the largest share holding region in district heating market during forecast period

Europe held the largest share of ~67% in the district heating market in 2021 and the same trend is expected in the near future. The market growth in this region is predominantly rising due to the strong presence of key district heating manufacturers such as Fortum, Vattenfall, ENGIE, Denmark, Statkraft, LOGSTOR, and Vital Energi. In Europe, the residential application accounted for the largest market share (~52%) in 2021 and is also expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the district heating market for the residential application is mainly due to the growing self-build and custom-build trends in the domestic sector, wherein house owners are involved in the specification of their new homes and are willing to invest more at the initial level to appreciate long-term benefits.

Additionally, due to long Scandinavian winters, district heating is implemented throughout the year providing heat and warm water for cooking and keeping oneself warm and healthy. Moreover, growing environmental and energy-efficiency concerns are likely to have a significant impact on the implementation of district heating in the residential application as European countries move toward a low-carbon economy. This factor has spurred the demand for district heating for residential applications.

Fortum (Finland), Vattenfall (Sweden), ENGIE (France), Danfoss (Denmark), Statkraft (Norway), LOGSTOR (Denmark), Vital Energi (UK), Kelag (Austria), SHINRYO CORPORATION (Japan) are some of the key players in the district heating market.

