District Heating Market's Annual Installation to Hit 14,000 PJ by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global District Heating Market is expected to surpass over 14,000 PJ by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing focus toward renewable energy establishments along with the extraction of sensible heat for industrial, commercial and residential applications will positively influence the district heating industry landscape.

District Heating Market share is set to achieve around 3% CAGR up to 2026, driven by growing demand for space heating.

Rising demand for space heating systems in order to minimize energy consumption will drive the DHS industry scenario. Increasing per capita income, improved standard of living along with growing investment toward the construction of new apartments & buildings is anticipated to augment the product demand over the forecast timeframe.

High sustainability, enhanced energy supply efficiency, and minimal losses are few of the primal factors escalating the deployment of combined heat & power-based DHS on a global scale. Several countries including the U.S. and China offer huge opportunities for investment in the CHP system on account of a supportive regulatory regime. Furthermore, feasible operation costs and the capability to limit GHG emissions with minimal losses offered by the technology will further boost the business landscape.

Some major findings of the district heating market report include:

The demand for the system is increasing owing to a surging urban population along with rising investment across the real estate industry.

The introduction of stringent GHG regulations coupled with the growing adoption of renewable sources to generate heat and energy will elevate the industry revenue.

Companies are focused toward developing energy efficient solutions which comply with new standard emissions to gain a competitive advantage over other industry participants.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization coupled with increasing global energy demand will boost the global district heating industry size.

Major players operating in the district heating market include Fortum, Goteborg Energi, STEAG, Vattenfall, Statkraft, and Ramboll, amongst others.

Low thermal losses, better air quality and sustainability, are some of the prominent features possessed by district heating systems thereby making its adoption preferable over available alternatives.

District heating systems across the residential sector are expected to grow on account of rising urban migration which has resulted in high investments toward the real estate sector. Furthermore, the ongoing installation of smart home management systems coupled with increasing deployment of energy efficient heating systems will encourage product adoption over the forecast period.

District heating systems across the residential sector are expected to grow on account of rising urban migration which has resulted in high investments toward the real estate sector. Furthermore, the ongoing installation of smart home management systems coupled with increasing deployment of energy efficient heating systems will encourage product adoption over the forecast period.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/district-heating-market

Rising concerns pertaining to climate change along with growing awareness toward optimal energy consumption is anticipated to drive the industry landscape. Increasing initiatives toward clean energy generation along with increasing focus toward the establishment of energy-efficient buildings will enhance product adoption. Furthermore, sustainability, low thermal losses, and better air quality are some of the key underlying features positively driving the deployment of these units.

District heating market across Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness growth on account of stringent energy efficiency mandates coupled with a positive outlook toward the establishment of commercial facilities. Furthermore, ecological benefits associated with integrated heating systems along with the growing adoption of renewable technology will escalate product penetration across the region.

