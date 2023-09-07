District Taco Announces 10-Unit Development Deal Throughout New York and New Jersey

News provided by

District Taco

07 Sep, 2023, 17:05 ET

The Fast-Casual Mexican Chain is Set to Open 10 New Restaurants in the Empire and Garden States

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- District Taco, the premier authentic Mexican fast-casual restaurant, is thrilled to announce the signing of a ten-unit development agreement with D3 Tacos LLC to bring new District Taco locations to Hudson County, NJ and Richmond and Kings Counties, NY. The brand is excited to bring its unique and fresh Yucatán style food to new guests as they expand into their first New Jersey and New York locations.

"Because of our industry experience, we could easily see that District Taco is a scalable business model poised for growth and success - and we're excited to be a part of that," said Daniel Yu, of D3 Tacos LLC. "In addition, I don't think customers in the New York-New Jersey area have experienced anything like the Yucatán cuisine District Taco offers, with fresh-roasted vegetables and spices not often found in other Mexican food restaurants."

District Taco is differentiated in the market by its Yucatán-inspired menu based on the family recipes of the brand's Co-Founder, Osiris Hoil. Locations proudly serve breakfast and lunch tacos, burritos, bowls, salads, quesadillas, and more. Never wanting to compromise quality, District Taco ensures the freshness of its products by preparing its food daily. Chiles and tomatoes are roasted on the premises, grilled meats are marinated with a secret combination of citrus and spices that are indigenous to the Yucatán region, and chips and salsa are made in-house daily. All menu items are customizable, with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options also available.

"We cannot wait to serve District Taco's authentic cuisine to the local communities in New York and New Jersey," said Chris Medhurst, Chief Operating Officer of District Taco. "We are thrilled to partner with D3 Tacos and to continue growing the brand across the country. The tri-state area is a market unlike any other market in the country, and presents a tremendous opportunity for us to reach millions of new, hungry customers."

For more details about District Taco, go to www.districttaco.com. For more information on franchising opportunities, visit https://franchising.districttaco.com/.

ABOUT DISTRICT TACO
In 2009, two neighbors, Osiris Hoil and Marc Wallace, got together over some homemade chips, salsa and guacamole and decided to launch a District Taco food cart. Since then, District Taco has grown to fourteen locations and employs more than 300 people in and around Washington D.C. and Philadelphia metro areas. Their mission is to serve quality – Yucatán style – Mexican food that is fresh, simple and healthful, with a fully customizable menu that includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. At District Taco, food is made fresh daily from the highest quality ingredients. They strive to limit their impact on the environment by serving in environmentally friendly packaging where possible. For more information about District Taco or their menu, and to download the app, visit https://www.districttaco.com/ or follow @districttaco across socials.

SOURCE District Taco

