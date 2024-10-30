Districts of Distinction: Agile Education Marketing Highlights 10 U.S. School Districts Leading in Learning Recovery

Premier education marketing company launches Districts of Distinction initiative, showcasing leading U.S. school districts in learning recovery and academic excellence.

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Education Marketing, a leading provider of data and marketing services in the education sector is proud to announce the launch of its Districts of Distinction initiative. This pioneering effort highlights 10 U.S. school districts leading the way in learning recovery and academic achievement. Backed by extensive research and analysis, Agile has uncovered key strategies that drive real academic progress—offering a blueprint for districts across the nation.

As schools continue to navigate post-pandemic challenges, the Districts of Distinction initiative sheds light on districts that have not only recovered from learning disruptions but have also excelled in fostering academic success. The ten districts highlight a range of innovative approaches, from strong leadership and collaboration to data-driven strategies. These methods have proven highly effective in boosting student outcomes in core subjects like English Language Arts (ELA), Math, and Science.

By analyzing performance data from 2019 to 2024 and conducting interviews with district leaders, Agile has pinpointed the factors that have contributed to such remarkable gains in student achievement. These findings serve as an invaluable resource for educators, administrators, and policymakers looking to implement practical, results-oriented strategies.

The Districts of Distinction initiative goes beyond celebrating success—it provides a roadmap for other districts to follow. Through detailed profiles of each selected district, Agile reveals how a combination of creative problem-solving, resilience, and community support can lead to lasting educational improvements. From enhancing teacher development to prioritizing student well-being, the strategies uncovered are both innovative and practical.

Agile Education Marketing remains committed to pushing education forward through resources, services, and research designed to help schools thrive. The insights gathered from the Districts of Distinction initiative offer a powerful opportunity for educational stakeholders to apply these proven strategies and improve learning outcomes across the country.

"So much has been written about the Covid-19 driven student learning loss and subsequent recovery," said Verlan Stephens, Managing Partner at Agile. "At Agile, we wanted to look at which districts had made the greatest strides in improving student performance by comparing the 2019 versus the 2023 test scores in Math and English Language Arts. By comparing student proficiency gains we were able to compare districts across the country and identify those with the most improvement. From this work we identified 10 districts that have significantly improved student performance during this period as our Districts of Distinction."

These insights showcase how schools can address challenges while keeping students at the heart of every decision. To learn more about the 10 districts leading the charge in learning recovery and access their in-depth profiles, visit Agile Education Marketing's Districts of Distinction page .

