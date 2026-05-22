DistrictWON and KOIN 6 Expanding School Storytelling to all Activities - Band, Theatre and Others through uReport

Here are the current "Activities" accessible within uReport:

Academic Challenge/Quiz Bowl, Art Club, Broadcast/Media Production Team, Chess Club/Chess Team, Coding/Computer Science Team, Concert Band/Jazz Band, CyberPatriot/Cybersecurity Team, DECA, Drama/Theatre, Drama Improv Teams, Entrepreneurship Clubs/Pitch Teams, Environmental/Eco Clubs, FBLA, Future Farmers of America, FIRST Robotics/VEX Robotics, HOSA, Marching Band, Math Team/Mathletes, Mock Trial Team, Model United Nations, Orchestra, Photography Club, Science Olympiad, Show Choir/Competitive Choir, SkillsUSA, Speech & Debate Team, Technology Student Association, Yearbook/Journalism

If schools have unique clubs or activities, they can be added upon request.

"There are over 224,000 students involved in high school sports in Oregon and Washington. We estimate there are just as many students active in other clubs and activities, they all deserve the same spotlight." We cannot wait for these students and families to experience this coverage." said Tom Keeler, VP & GM of KOIN. "In the next 5 years, every high school in the country will offer classes focusing on AI and its application in everyday life and certainly journalism and reporting. Schools need to define how they will implement it, and uReport offers every school the best opportunity to take a leading role in this effort."

uReport is ISTE EdTech Index Approved and listed in the ISTE Learning Technology Directory, a vetted resource used by educators to identify high-quality digital learning tools.

"We are encouraging schools to get as many students involved as possible. This partnership empowers real-life experiences as more students get involved. Students will gain knowledge with tech experience, journalism, AI-integration, media and much more; all of which are vitally important building blocks.," adds Keeler.

It is easy for schools to take advantage of this partnership: self-starters can create an account HERE. Other schools can reach out directly to Dan McGrath, uReport's Director of Customer Success at [email protected] or direct at 216-647-3857.

SOURCE DistrictWON