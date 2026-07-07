Portland DMA high schools and KOIN, more coverage than ever expected in 26-27, powered by uReport

PORTLAND, Ore., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its recent announcement, over 60 Portland DMA schools have signed on to experience a rebirth in coverage for all school athletics and activities, with dozens more planning the onboard process. KOIN is fully funding this effort for the entire 26-27 academic year for every high school in the DMA.

"Schools will now be able to publish real-time stories about everything from marching band to all girls' sports, to speech and debate competitions and much more. We look forward to students participating in this process and gaining incredible experiences through active journalism, media, tech and much more." says Tom Keeler, VP & GM of KOIN Media. "All stories will be featured at KOIN.com to provide thousands more eyeballs on these great stories. A recent Seaside High School story was picked up from KOIN.com and seen on MSN, AOL and Yahoo Sports which shows the power of this partnership for schools to really shine!"

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uReport has earned important recognition with 1EdTech TrustedED Apps Certification for Data Privacy. This recognition highlights uReport's commitment to safeguarding student and educator data while providing schools with a trusted platform for storytelling, communication, and responsible AI use. This adds to uReport's existing listing within the ISTE Learning Technology Directory (International Society for Transforming Education).

"School leaders are paying attention to what KOIN is doing in Portland. It is special to bring back coverage to thousands of events long forgotten and to provide exposure to activities that have never experienced the limelight. Their stories need to be heard and are important to get into the community," says Peter Fitzpatrick, CEO of DistrictWON, "The platform is best-in-class and schools can get their students involved in the coverage of everything, providing real-life experience and having lots of fun along the way. KOIN is leading the way to bring this coverage to the forefront."

To learn more about KOIN's plan to provide coverage see this video: KOIN - HS Coverage

School administrators can start immediately here: Easy School Account.

For more information, contact uReport Director of Customer Success, Dan McGrath: 216-647-3857; [email protected]

SOURCE DistrictWON