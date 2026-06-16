DistrictWON's uReport obtains listing in the ISTE Learning Technology Directory, Prepares for Historic announcement to cover high school sports and activities

CLEVELAND, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of development, strategic partnerships, and investment, uReport today confirmed its ISTE status, setting the stage for a historic investment to be unveiled on June 22.

Company leaders say the announcement will do more to highlight the positive stories of education-based sports and activities than any single effort in history.

"We've spent years building the foundation for what's next," said Peter Fitzpatrick, CEO of uReport. "The technology is proven. The partnerships are in place. What we're preparing to announce represents the culmination of years of work and investment, and it has the potential to create opportunities for schools on a scale we've never seen before. There are hundreds of thousands of events and activities featuring millions of students. These stories deserve to be told. These communities desire this coverage."

uReport supercharges efforts at schools to create, publish, and share professional content and stories highlighting athletics, activities, academics, clubs, organizations, and student achievement. It also serves as an amazing learning tool to involve students on a wide-scale basis in journalism, reporting, media, technology and more.

The ISTE Learning Technology Directory is a vetted resource used by educators to identify high-quality digital learning tools. ISTE (International Society for Technology in Education) is a leading global organization that sets the standard for effective use of technology in education.

Erich Frombach, the Athletic Director at Avon High School says, "I can't wait to hear what these guys are doing next. uReport has proven to be an amazing platform that provides widespread benefits to our students, school and community."

For more information, school administrators can contact Dan McGrath, uReport's Director of Customer Success at [email protected] or direct at 216-282-1683 ext. 216.

SOURCE DistrictWON