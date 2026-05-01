DistrictWON's uReport Partners with KOIN to Usher Back Local Sports Coverage to Every Community

PORTLAND, Ore., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KOIN 6 is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with uReport, bringing comprehensive, community-driven sports coverage to every high school across the entire metro Portland and southwestern Washington markets.

Through this initiative, KOIN is offering uReport, a human-powered, AI-assisted platform widely endorsed across high schools and colleges nationwide, fully-funded to all high schools in the region. uReport is ISTE EdTech Index Approved and listed in the ISTE Learning Technology Directory, a vetted resource used by educators to identify high-quality digital learning tools.

This partnership empowers schools, students, and communities to create and share stories, highlights, and updates across all sports, while amplifying that content across KOIN.com. uReport is already endorsed by leading organizations including the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, College Sports Communicators and other groups representing over 17,000 high schools and colleges.

"Local sports coverage has historically reached the biggest schools and the biggest games. uReport flips that. Every school in our market — from the 6A powerhouse to the 1A program with 80 kids — now has a dedicated platform on KOIN.com," said Tom Keeler, Vice President & General Manager of KOIN.

Key benefits for each school & community include:

A dedicated content platform for every school.

The ability to cover every game, every sport at every level and include unlimited pictures and videos.

Every school will also be featured on KOIN.com, allowing all schools to consistently make the news!

Schools also distribute content onto their own social channels, creating an amazing content library

Real-world training for student journalism and responsible use of AI in storytelling

A free fan-powered mobile app for real-time contributions from the community

Full customer support for the platform, all year.

Check out a quick explainer video here: KOIN - Supercharging Your Coverage

KOIN will host three short webinars for Portland market school administrators to learn more. Any administrator is encouraged to participate (administrator, teacher, coach or other, click below to attend):

Tuesday 5/5: 9am PT

Wednesday 5/6: 8am PT

Thursday 5/7: 12pm PT

Schools can self-start and sign-up right now to cover spring events and continue to have access for the entire 2026–27 academic year. Self-start sign-up is easy here: www.ureport.com/koin.

For more information, contact uReport Director of Customer Success, Dan McGrath: 216-647-3857; [email protected]

SOURCE DistrictWON