Distyl Secures $20M from Lightspeed and Khosla Ventures to Deliver Biggest, Most Impactful Enterprise AI Outcomes

Fortune 100 companies turn to Distyl's integrated software and services to power their most ambitious AI initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Distyl has raised $20 million in Series A funding to supercharge its growth and to meet the accelerating demand from its Fortune 100 customers. This round adds Lightspeed Venture Partners, who led the round, and Khosla Ventures, early investors in OpenAI. Existing investors Coatue, Dell Technologies Capital and Nat Friedman also joined, along with strategic and angel investors. This funding will accelerate Distyl's efforts to build the best-in-class AI engineering and research team to meet increasing customer demand.

Solutions purpose-built for enterprise outcomes

Large enterprises have a mandate to adopt AI to accelerate their business, but many are struggling to make it past experimentation. Their systems are complex and require bespoke solutions with high reliability needs. These organizations typically engage large consulting firms who have only recently added AI to their capabilities, resulting in failed pilots and costly, slow rollouts.

Distyl unites AI-native software with a premier engineering and research team that customizes AI building blocks for rapid implementation and results at enterprise scale. The company is trusted to deliver transformative outcomes by Fortune 100 leaders across healthcare, telecommunications, CPG, retail and manufacturing industries. For example, one Fortune 500 company estimated a 47% increase in resolution time around daily tasks after partnering with Distyl to deploy AI in their supply chain.

Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI, said: "Distyl enables enterprises to seamlessly integrate OpenAI technologies so that they can maximize the impact of their AI investment. We're excited to deepen our partnership as enterprises continue to lean into AI use cases".

Software purpose-built for reliability

"We built Distyl to solve a critical business problem — helping enterprises adopt AI and gain a true competitive edge in speed and efficiency, without sacrificing reliability or quality," said Arjun Prakash, co-founder and CEO of Distyl. "Our goal is to help our customers deeply change how their businesses operate, not settle for minor productivity enhancements or experiments. Our unique combination of research leadership, precision-engineering and our reusable AI software base is designed to drive business results that used to take years in as little as six weeks."

Distyl's success stems from a world-class engineering and research team from leading software and solutions innovators like Palantir and Apple, and leading research laboratories. Unlike traditional SaaS models, Distyl builds solutions tailored to the unique reliability, workflow and data considerations of the most complex organizations – all while using their proven software accelerants, Distillery, to drive rapid value against the most exigent needs. The team's research and engineering efforts focus on developing technologies that enable AI systems and agents to transform organizational knowledge into AI-native processes, automating business tasks with high reliability. This shifts the human role from routine tasks to decision-making and providing feedback, leading to 10x faster decisions and increased capacity.

"While traditional consulting firms and integrators often struggle to move beyond proof of concepts, Distyl stands out by successfully scaling and productionizing generative AI in the world's largest and most complex enterprises," said Raviraj Jain, Partner at Lightspeed. "When you talk to Distyl's customers, it's clear their tech and approach are driving real innovation. They are becoming an essential partner for any large company aiming to stay competitive in this AI-driven market."

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed Venture Partners is a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in the Enterprise, Consumer, Health, and Fintech sectors. Over the past two decades, the Lightspeed team has backed hundreds of entrepreneurs and helped build more than 500 companies globally including Affirm, Carta, Cato Networks, Epic Games, Faire, Forty Seven, Guardant Health, Mulesoft, Navan, Netskope, Nutanix, Rubrik, Sharechat, Snap, Udaan, Ultima Genomics and more. Lightspeed and its global team currently manage $25B in AUM across the Lightspeed platform, with investment professionals and advisors in the U.S., Europe, India, Israel, and Southeast Asia. www.lsvp.com

About Distyl

Distyl partners with Fortune 500 companies to drive $100M+ mission-critical initiatives through AI-powered automation of their core operations. In collaboration with OpenAI on their top accounts, they deliver transformative outcomes, already impacting F50s in telecom, manufacturing, healthcare and retail. The team comprises deeply accomplished researchers and engineers in AI systems, and is backed by top investors like Lightspeed Venture Partners, Khosla and Coatue. Learn more at distyl.ai.

