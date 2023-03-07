DISYS Selects HireLogic for One of the Largest Interview Intelligence Software Rollouts

Interview intelligence software from HireLogic leverages machine learning and conversational analytics to augment recruiting, staffing, and workforce operations

DALLAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HireLogic, a leading provider of interview intelligence software, today announced that DISYS has chosen to implement HireLogic to augment its recruiting, staffing, and workforce operations. The DISYS enterprise, which includes Signature Consultants, will utilize HireLogic to further streamline its industry-leading recruiting process and build a valuable knowledge base of candidate and interview insights that will not only improve workforce solutions for customers, but will also improve the recruitment experience for its consultants. DISYS' combined business unit revenue ranks as the eighth largest US IT staffing firm with over 12,000 employees worldwide, which makes this one of the largest known rollouts of interview intelligence software.

Mahfuz Ahmed, founder and CEO of DISYS, says AI and machine learning have the potential to transform and disrupt the status quo and now is a critical time for organizations in every industry to examine the benefits and the impacts, and staffing firms are no exception.

"Staffing and recruiting is ultimately about human connection and communication," said Ahmed. "Our recruiters spend millions of hours each year evaluating prospective candidates on behalf of our clients. By implementing HireLogic, we can apply conversational analytics to gain valuable insights from those discussions to help make more informed recommendations, uncover new opportunities, and improve staffing outcomes for our clients and consultants."

HireLogic works by applying conversational analytics and AI to listen to interviews and provide objective insights for more informed hiring recommendations. By joining Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, or other types of remote or in-person interviews, recruiters automatically get time-saving summaries, job requisition coverage analysis, notable candidate attributes and experience, KPIs, and even potential question bias detection for coaching and compliance. HireLogic also provides optional interview guides with role-based questions and scoring, which flows into a decision support dashboard along with conversational insights.

In addition to supporting the performance, coaching, and development of recruiters, HireLogic is also expected to provide benefits to DISYS consultants. By having a deeper understanding of the skills, experience, capabilities, and preferences of each consultant, recruiters will be better able to consistently evaluate and match the right talent to opportunities as they arise.

"DISYS is already a proven leader in IT staffing and workforce solutions. We look forward to working with their recruiting teams to apply conversational analytics to provide even more valuable data and operational visibility," said Anirban Chakrabarti, CEO of HireLogic. "We also look forward to learning from and collaborating with DISYS to further enhance HireLogic to serve the evolving needs of the staffing industry."

HireLogic is an AI-powered conversational analytics platform that dramatically improves interview productivity and intelligence, to enable smarter hiring decisions. Built on decades of recruiting experience and using advanced AI models, HireLogic extracts valuable insights by listening to any in-person or remote interview. HireLogic can be used by individuals or organizations of any size, who can start experiencing smarter hiring for free at www.hirelogic.com.

