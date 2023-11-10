"Ditch the Blog, Boost Your Sales: Innovative SEO Tips for E-Commerce Success" from Geek Certified's Founder and SEO Educator Scott William Wilson

News provided by

Geek Certified

10 Nov, 2023, 08:38 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking shift from conventional digital marketing strategies, Scott William Wilson of Geek Certified unveils a fresh perspective on SEO tactics that are set to redefine the e-commerce landscape.

At this very moment in time, people are searching online for the products you sell. If they find your webpage, you will have received that most wonderful thing of all. A new customer. More often than not, they find your rival because your SEO is not optimal. You have to get your SEO working!

Continue Reading
Scott William Wilson Official Headshot
Scott William Wilson Official Headshot

Let me help.

"A big mistake I see", says Wilson "are online ecommerce businesses sinking resources into blog pages about your product. STOP THIS NOW!"

In the dynamic world of online sales, marketers are often led down the path of content creation, with a heavy emphasis on crafting blog posts centered on their products. Scott William Wilson, an authority in SEO strategies, advises against this traditional approach. "When consumers are poised to buy, they're not searching for blogs – they're looking for products," says Wilson. Google's sophisticated algorithms prioritize functional shopping carts that utilize structured data, specifically schema markup, over narrative content.

Wilson recommends a pivot towards integrating essential schema elements on product pages. Price ranges, stock levels with quantities, and review schema with rich snippets and aggregate rating are critical for top Google rankings and, by extension, leads to connections with potential buyers.

The misstep extends to the use of generic manufacturer descriptions and stock photos, a common practice that dilutes a brand's uniqueness. Wilson asserts, "This approach submerges your products in a sea of sameness, making it nearly impossible to stand out."

Geek Certified proposes a strategic shift to personalization and authenticity. "Invest your resources in capturing high-quality images, creating engaging product videos, and collecting genuine customer testimonials," Wilson urges. He suggests that businesses should not only gather written praise but also leverage the power of video testimonials to bring a product's benefits to life.

Wilson champions the rewriting of product descriptions. "Enhance your product narratives with rich, keyword-dense text that accurately depicts your products," he advises. This tactic is not just about appealing to search algorithms, but about crafting a story that resonates with customers, encouraging them to imagine the product as part of their lives.

In conclusion, Wilson's message to e-commerce marketers is clear: Innovate or risk invisibility. By embracing these SEO tips, online retailers can significantly improve their visibility in search results, leading to higher rankings, increased traffic, and, ultimately, a boost in sales.

For a deeper dive into these strategies and to learn how Geek Certified can elevate your e-commerce business, visit https://geekcertified.com/.

About Geek Certified:
Geek Certified is at the forefront of digital marketing innovation, offering solutions that are not only data-driven but also human-centric. Led by SEO educator Scott William Wilson, the team is dedicated to helping brands achieve exceptional online presence and sales growth.

For further inquiries, contact:
GeekCertified.com
Email: [email protected]
Mobile: 289-259-8059

SOURCE Geek Certified

Also from this source

GeekCertified's Scott William Wilson Unveils Human-Centric eCommerce Strategies for Boosting Sales and Enhancing User Experience

GeekCertified's Scott William Wilson Unveils Human-Centric eCommerce Strategies for Boosting Sales and Enhancing User Experience

In a digital era where impersonal transactions often reign supreme, Scott William Wilson, the owner of GeekCertified.com, is breathing life into the...
SEO Professional Scott William Wilson Dispels Myths and Provides Concrete Tips for Effective SEO Strategy

SEO Professional Scott William Wilson Dispels Myths and Provides Concrete Tips for Effective SEO Strategy

The digital marketing industry is often clouded by myths and misconceptions, particularly when it comes to Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Geek...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.