Ditch the Dating Apps: This Lunar New Year, Singapore Turns to Aunties to Match Singles for a First Date in the Lion City

Celebrity "aunties" Atsuko Okatsuka and Tan Kheng Hua joined by astrologer and matchmaker Aliza Kelly, will help two lucky people swap swipes for auntie intuition to celebrate love in Singapore

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a dating world ruled by endless swipes, algorithm fatigue and the pressure to "find the one" amongst a sea of lackluster profiles, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is inviting singles to try something new and refreshingly human. Launching ahead of Lunar New Year and Valentine's Day, "Aunties, Not Algorithms" revives a time-honored tradition: matchmaking, guided by aunties (who often know best).



As we head into the Year of the Horse, which symbolizes movement and new beginnings, "Aunties, Not Algorithms" invites participants to submit their profiles for auntie-led matchmaking. Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka and Singaporean actress Tan Kheng Hua step into their roles as celebrity aunties, joined by astrologer and matchmaker Aliza Kelly, to pair two people for an auntie-approved first date in Singapore to savor the city's food, culture, and vibrant spirit.

"I've heard the dating horror stories. From doomscrolling to awkward small talk to people ghosting you. I don't want anyone to suffer that anymore," said Atsuko Okatsuka. "Becoming an auntie to help someone skip the apps and land an epic first date in Singapore — a place full of amazing food, culture, and personality — is an honor! I'm here to report for duty."

In Singapore and in parts of Asia, aunties are more than just relatives — they're trusted guides, known for their warmth, big hearts, and brutal honesty, offering wisdom you can't replicate with a swipe.

An Auntie-Approved First Date in Singapore

Starting today, singles can submit their profiles at FirstDateInSingapore.com for the chance to be matched by celebrity aunties and a matchmaker — no swiping required.

What's in store for the matched pair:

An auntie-approved first date featuring an exclusive authentically Singaporean cooking class with Michelin-starred Chef Malcolm, where chemistry builds over bold Peranakan flavors and shared plates

Round-trip flights to Singapore and a centrally located hotel stay at one of the city's standout properties

An auntie-approved itinerary and spending stipend, giving the couple time to explore Singapore

From lingering meals at hawker centers to neighborhood walks, skyline views and moments that invite travelers to slow down, Singapore is built for connection. It's a place where food sparks conversation, culture creates shared experiences and even a first date can turn into something memorable.

"With iconic skyline views, lush gardens and lively waterfronts at every turn, Singapore sets a picture-perfect backdrop for a first date," said Eileen Lee, Senior Vice President, Americas at Singapore Tourism Board. "Whether it's a reunion or a fresh start, our city offers experiences that bring people together — through our food, culture and a sense of celebration that's felt year-round."

The contest is open for entries today through March 13, 2026.

To learn more, visit FirstDateInSingapore.com and follow along using #AuntiesNotAlgorithms and #FirstDateInSingapore.

See terms and conditions here .

About the Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore's key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.

More: www.stb.gov.sg or www.visitsingapore.com | Follow us: STB LinkedIn , STB Facebook or STB Instagram

SOURCE Singapore Tourism Board