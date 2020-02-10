Ditch the Roses - What Better Way to Say, "I Love You" Than with A Bouquet Made of Chicken Nuggets

Starting February 10, sweethearts can create their own chicken nugget bouquet and enter for a chance to win a grand prize of $10,000 for a romantic getaway and a year's supply of Tyson chicken nuggets. To enter, create a chicken nugget bouquet and share a photo by tweeting @TysonBrand with the hashtag #nuggetbouquetcontest.

"Chicken nugget bouquets have become a trend," said Lauren Talbert, senior marketing manager for the Tyson Brand, "and what better way to say I love you than with a chicken nugget bouquet this Valentine's Day."

The trend started last October when a bride's obsession with Tyson chicken nuggets spurred her maid of honor to reach out to the Tyson Brand team, who created a custom nugget bouquet as a surprise gift for the bride and provided Tyson nuggets for all the wedding guests to enjoy. The bride posted a picture of herself with the nugget bouquet, and the story took off.

The Tyson Brand team is inviting all chicken lovers to get in on bouquet making and are bringing back the chicken nugget bouquet experts as the official judges: bride Blair and her maid of honor Jenna.

"This Valentine's Day, we're all about the nuggs and kisses," said Talbert. "Whether you make a bouquet for a special someone or with a group of friends, give the heart what it really wants…delicious chicken nuggets."

Valentine's Day Lovers Are Seeking Unconventional Gifts to Celebrate the Holiday

While gifting traditional items such as flowers and chocolates is still common amongst Valentine's Day gift-givers, people are increasingly opting for unconventional ways to express their love. Last year, Americans spent over 20 billion dollars on the holiday with only 9% going towards flowers, down from previous years1. The same is expected for this year with close to half of Americans wanting a gift that is rooted in an experience that can be shared with a loved one2.

"Everyone should take a bite out of love this Valentine's Day with their own chicken nugget bouquet," said bride Blair. "Trust me, it'll be a deliciously-nuggety time."

The grand prize winner will be announced in late February. The full contest rules can be viewed here: www.tyson.com/rules.

For more information on Tyson products, including where to purchase them, visit www.tyson.com. Follow the Tyson Brand on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Tyson® Chicken

In the 1930s, John W. Tyson moved his family to Arkansas and began delivering farm-raised chickens from his truck. From those humble beginnings, the Tyson brand grew, finding new ways to help feed the nation while staying true to its original belief that every family deserves to have high quality farm-raised chicken on their table. The brand's portfolio of products includes Tyson Fresh and Frozen Chicken, Tyson Naturals® Chicken, Grilled & Ready® Chicken, Any'tizers® Snacks, Tyson Chicken Nuggets and Crispy Strips. As the brand has grown, our beliefs have remained the same: Be good. Be humble. And always keep it real. For more information, visit WWW.TYSON.COM.

