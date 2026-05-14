Ditch the Spice Rack with Schweid & Sons Premium Seasoned Ground Beef

New Taco, Steakhouse, and Korean BBQ varieties deliver bold flavor, trusted quality beef, and effortless meal prep for busy households

CARLSTADT, N.J., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweid & Sons, a family-owned and operated premium ground beef purveyor, has announced the launch of its new line of seasoned ground beef products, arriving in select retail locations in May. Designed to simplify mealtime without sacrificing quality, these new products combine trusted, high-quality beef with bold, chef-inspired flavor for fast, reliable meals at home.

Taco, Korean BBQ, and Steakhouse

The new lineup features three distinct varieties: Taco, Steakhouse, and Korean BBQ. Each is crafted to bring approachable, craveable flavor to everyday cooking. The Steakhouse Blend delivers a classic profile of garlic, onion, and black pepper, while The Korean BBQ Blend offers a savory-sweet, globally inspired taste. The Taco Blend brings a lively, familiar flavor ideal for quick and easy meals the whole family can enjoy.

Why Seasoned Ground Beef?

The versatility of their new products makes them an easy fit across a wide range of meals: from tacos and rice bowls to lettuce wraps, and skillet dishes. Whether you're building a quick weeknight dinner or preparing a meal for family and friends, Schweid & Sons seasoned ground beef offers a consistent foundation for satisfying, flavorful dishes.

"Today's time-pressed consumers are looking for ways to make mealtime more efficient without compromising on quality or flavor," said Jennifer Versacci, Chief Commercial Officer at Schweid & Sons. "These seasoned ground beef blends are perfect for both families and busy, active couples who want a quick meal that's still exciting and flavorful".

Coming Soon to Select Stores

Schweid & Sons' new seasoned ground beef products will begin rolling out in select stores throughout the month of May. For more information and to find a retailer near you, visit their website.

About Schweid & Sons

Schweid & Sons is a premium protein purveyor with four generations of experience in the meat industry and roots dating back to the late 1800s. Headquartered in Carlstadt, New Jersey, the company crafts exceptional beef and protein offerings, including its signature Burgers and Ground Beef. Schweid & Sons products can be found on grocery shelves and restaurant menus nationwide, bringing people together around meals worth savoring.

Contact:

Sophia Vitale, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

201-649-3326

SOURCE Schweid & Sons