Ditch the Turkey and Pick Up the Pardon

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, more than 45 million turkeys are served around the holiday table. Even worse, an estimated 200 million pounds of turkey meat is thrown out every year. Is that what Thanksgiving is really about?

With plant-based eating on the rise, consumers are looking for deliciously meaty options that align with their desire to eat healthier and make positive environmental choices, especially during the holidays where meat is a traditional staple. If you're vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian or just don't care about the turkey, No Evil Foods ' seasonal holiday roast alternative is the perfect solution.

Each year, The Pardon 'Holiday Centerpiece' receives overwhelmingly positive responses from consumers and retailers. To meet the growing demand, No Evil Foods is expanding its distribution to include all Whole Foods nationwide.

"We first introduced The Pardon in our early days at the farmer's market, and it always sold out quickly with demand far exceeding our ability to fulfill orders. Customers have been requesting it be available in stores coast to coast for years, so we're extremely excited for this national launch with our partners at Whole Foods and other retailers across the nation," said Mike Woliansky, No Evil Foods co-founder and CEO.

The artisan Plant Meat brand's success continues to be explosive, with 280% year-over-year sales growth from this time last year. Adding to their success is The Pardon, as this year's sales have already exceeded last year by 236%

Coated with organic herbs, laden with umami and harnessing power from vital wheat gluten, white beans, chickpea flour and organic seasonings, The Pardon 'Holiday Centerpiece' is the perfect meat-free roast alternative for those who want to celebrate Thanksgiving without sacrificing traditional holiday flavors. Made to be carved, displayed and admired, this meat-free centerpiece provides an authentic roast turkey experience.

Providing 28 grams of plant-based protein, this holiday centerpiece is non-GMO and free of cholesterol, saturated fats, antibiotics, hormones, soy protein isolates, nitrates and dairy. Each 'Holiday Centerpiece' has eight servings per roast and will retail for $19.99.

The Pardon will be available nationwide through the fall and holiday season at every Whole Foods Market starting in November 2020. It will also be available for purchase at Wegmans, MOM's, Shop-Rite, Huckleberry's, The Fresh Market, Assorted Vegan and Natural Independents and online at VeganEssentials and FreshDirect.

"While holiday celebrations are all about the food, Thanksgiving is also about taking inventory of what we're grateful for, strengthening the connection with our birth and chosen families, and supporting our communities. None of that requires us to eat turkey," said Sadrah Schadel, co-founder of No Evil Foods. "If more Americans committed to eating less meat, we could dramatically cut emissions from animal agriculture and improve conditions for workers in the poultry industry."

With every purchase of this seasonal holiday 'roast', the Plant Meat brand sends a portion of the profit to Full Circle Farm Sanctuary , a safe haven for rescued farm animals. True to No Evil Foods' core values, The Pardon is a delicious dose of activism made for the center of your dinner table. Plus, it's certified plastic negative, a commitment the Plant Meat brand recently announced . For each pound of plastic used in the production of The Pardon, two pounds of plastic will be removed from the ocean.

The brand leads the pack for environmentally sustainable, plant-based protein that feeds and fuels the movement toward a better food system. To learn more about the brand visit www.noevilfoods.com or follow them on Instagram @noevilfoods.

No Evil Foods is a mission-driven business near Asheville, NC focused on impacting environmental sustainability, public health, and animal welfare through better food choices. Every bite of No Evil Foods you take supports our cause: to use food as a force for good, because real change starts at the center of your plate. No Evil Foods product line includes Comrade Cluck 'No Chicken', The Stallion 'Italian Sausage', El Zapatista 'Chorizo', and Pit Boss 'Pulled 'Pork' BBQ,' all are low in fat, high in protein, and free from cholesterol, nitrates, and antibiotics. No Evil Foods started in 2014 and is now available nationwide in retailers like Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Kroger, Publix, as well as coops and independents.

