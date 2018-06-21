Ditech Holding Corporation Expands Leadership Team In Originations And Technology

Robert Pieklo is an industry veteran with the right blend of capital markets skills and digital lending experience to lead the Company's Consumer and Business Lending businesses. Prior to joining the Company, Robert spent 14 years in various leadership roles at American Financial Resources/eLEND, most recently as Chief Strategy Office, where he led the company's strategic initiatives while overseeing the capital markets and consumer direct divisions.

"Rob is a true thought leader and his extensive knowledge of the mortgage industry is expected to be beneficial to the Company and its efforts to improve the performance of its originations business," said Mr. Chaturbedi.

Andrew Badstubner is an experienced and innovative technology leader who specializes in technology application and business growth. Most recently, Andrew was Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Amplify Technology Group, a boutique growth-centered consulting firm. Previously, he was Chief Technology Officer of Kabbage, an online financial technology company, where he was instrumental in the company's growth.

"Andy is an exciting addition to our team. He has an impressive background in enterprise technology and experience in application development and implementation that is expected to help us create a technology environment that drives innovation and that allows our customers to make faster decisions," said Mr. Chaturbedi. "As we move forward with our transformation, we are taking proactive measures to enhance our customer experience through the development of new products and technology solutions. I am thrilled to welcome both Rob and Andy to Ditech."

Ditech Holding is an independent servicer and originator of mortgage loans and servicer of reverse mortgage loans. Based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, the Company has approximately 3,700 employees and services a diverse loan portfolio. For more information about Ditech Holding, please visit the Company's website at www.ditechholding.com. The information on the Company's website is not a part of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "assumes," "may," "should," "could," "would," "shall," "will," "seeks," "targets," "future," or other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, and our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from results, performance or achievements expressed in these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs, intentions and expectations and are not guarantees or indicative of future performance, nor should any conclusions be drawn or assumptions be made as to any potential outcome of any senior executive changes the Company announces, considers or seeks to implement. Important assumptions and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those factors, risks and uncertainties described in more detail under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual and quarterly reports, including amendments thereto, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

