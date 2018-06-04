Ditech Holding Corporation Invites You To Join Its First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call On The Web

Ditech Holding Corporation

18:54 ET

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ditech Holding Corporation ("Ditech Holding" or the "Company") (NYSE: DHCP) today announced it will release its first quarter results for 2018 on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

What:  

Ditech Holding's First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call


When: 

Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET


Where:  

www.ditechholding.com


How:  

Live over the internet – simply log on to the web at address above


Length:

Approximately 30 minutes

Please dial into the call approximately 20 minutes early to allow time to download and install any needed audio software.  An audio archive of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days on the Company's website.

About Ditech Holding Corporation

Ditech Holding is an independent servicer and originator of mortgage loans and servicer of reverse mortgage loans. Based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, the Company has approximately 3,700 employees and services a diverse loan portfolio. For more information about Ditech Holding, please visit the Company's website at www.ditechholding.com. The information on the Company's website is not a part of this release.



