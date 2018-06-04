What: Ditech Holding's First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call



When: Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET



Where: www.ditechholding.com



How: Live over the internet – simply log on to the web at address above



Length: Approximately 30 minutes

Please dial into the call approximately 20 minutes early to allow time to download and install any needed audio software. An audio archive of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days on the Company's website.

About Ditech Holding Corporation

Ditech Holding is an independent servicer and originator of mortgage loans and servicer of reverse mortgage loans. Based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, the Company has approximately 3,700 employees and services a diverse loan portfolio. For more information about Ditech Holding, please visit the Company's website at www.ditechholding.com. The information on the Company's website is not a part of this release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ditech-holding-corporation-invites-you-to-join-its-first-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call-on-the-web-300659501.html

SOURCE Ditech Holding Corporation

Related Links

http://www.ditechholding.com

