DITEK Surge Protection Launches Online CAD Configurator Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

New digital tool enables engineers to configure and download 3D CAD models for various surge protection products.

CINCINNATI and LARGO, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DITEK Surge Protection, a leader in surge protection solutions for over 30 years, has launched an online CAD configurator developed by CADENAS PARTsolutions. This innovative tool provides on-demand product configuration and CAD downloads for DITEK's comprehensive range of surge protective devices (SPDs). This new capability significantly enhances the online customer experience by enabling engineers and designers to instantly find, configure, and download product data for immediate use in their projects.

DITEK's surge protection solutions are crucial for safeguarding various systems, including electrical infrastructure, video surveillance, fire alarm, networking, communications, intrusion detection, access control, and A/V systems. With the new CAD configurator, electrical engineers and CAD designers can seamlessly integrate these essential protective devices into their equipment or system drawings, ensuring optimal performance and protection.

"Previously, customers had to request CAD files through an online contact form, and a DITEK representative would manually send the 2D files via email," said a spokesperson from DITEK. "Now, with the CAD configurator, customers have access to over 200 part numbers, many of which share the same physical drawing, in a variety of formats compatible with most design software platforms. This represents a significant upgrade over existing 2D .DWG drawings."

The new tool addresses a key challenge faced by DITEK's engineering partners—access to 3D-compatible CAD files. By offering this capability, DITEK aims to meet the needs of its existing engineering contacts and attract new engineers through the CADENAS catalog. The online CAD models include detailed dimensional product information essential for design and purchasing decisions. Each configuration generates a part number and integrates the data directly into the CAD model, providing a seamless handoff between engineering and procurement.

About DITEK Surge Protection:

DITEK Surge Protection has been at the forefront of designing and manufacturing surge protection solutions for over 30 years. Their products are engineered to protect valuable electronic and digital assets from power surges, ensuring businesses and homes remain operational without fear of damage or downtime. DITEK's surge protective devices are trusted by professionals across various industries, including electrical distribution, fire alarm systems, video surveillance, network infrastructure, access control, security, audio/video systems, and HVAC systems. For more information, visit DITEK Surge Protection.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions, helping industrial component manufacturers increase sales leads and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

