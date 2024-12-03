Dito Launches Legislative Insights AI: A Generative AI Solution that Streamlines Legislative Analysis for State and Local Governments

RESTON, Va., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dito, a leading cloud enablement and cybersecurity services firm, today announced the launch of Dito Legislative Insights™, a cutting-edge platform that leverages the power of generative AI to transform how stakeholders track, analyze, and understand legislation most relevant to their state and local government agencies. The solution, which leverages AI and infrastructure from Google Cloud, is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Dito Legislative Insights AI addresses the challenges faced by government agencies and those who need to monitor the dynamic legislative landscape. Staying informed about the constant influx of bills, amendments, and regulatory changes is crucial for effective policy-making and operations. This often requires dedicated analysts to spend countless hours poring over complex documents, a process that is both time-consuming and prone to human error.

Dito Legislative Insights AI offers a transformative approach, automatically reading and analyzing every piece of targeted legislation, pinpointing the specific changes that are most pertinent to a particular department or agency, providing contextually relevant summaries, and allowing for free-form chatbot interactions for expanded insights and understanding. This drastically reduces the need for manual reviews, freeing up valuable staff time for strategic initiatives.

Key Features and Benefits:

AI-Powered Summarization: The platform currently utilizes Gemini 1.5, Google Cloud's leading large language model, to generate concise and accurate summaries of legislative documents. This provides executives with a quick and easy way to understand the key provisions of a bill without having to read through pages of legal jargon.

Targeted Insights: Dito Legislative Insights AI pinpoints the precise sections of a bill that are relevant to a specific department or agency. This ensures that executives are only presented with information that directly impacts their operations, enabling them to prioritize their focus and resources.

Bill Comparison: The platform enables users to compare different versions of a bill, or even unrelated bills, to identify key differences, amendments, and potential impacts. This feature streamlines the legislative review process and facilitates more informed decision-making.

Comprehensive Bill Search: Users can search for bills using various filters like state, legislative session, keywords, sponsors, and dates. This robust search functionality ensures that executives can quickly and easily locate the information they need.

Generative AI Capabilities: The platform goes beyond analysis and allows users to ask follow-up questions about the bill in a chat-style interface. The LLM can also generate content based on the bill, such as drafting press releases or translating the bill into different languages.

The platform goes beyond analysis and allows users to ask follow-up questions about the bill in a chat-style interface. The LLM can also generate content based on the bill, such as drafting press releases or translating the bill into different languages. Seamless Integration: Available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, Dito Legislative Insights AI seamlessly integrates with existing Google Cloud environments. This simplifies deployment and allows organizations to leverage their existing cloud infrastructure. For organizations that do not have an existing Google Cloud Platform account, Dito offers assistance with the deployment as well as an option for securely hosted and managed service.

Impactful Outcomes for State and Local Governments:

By leveraging the power of generative AI, Dito Legislative Insights AI empowers state and local government executives to:

Save Time and Resources: Automate the tedious task of legislative review, freeing up staff for higher-value activities.

Improve Accuracy: Eliminate human error and ensure that no critical legislative developments are missed.

Enhance Decision-Making: Base policy and operational adjustments on the most relevant and up-to-date information.

Base policy and operational adjustments on the most relevant and up-to-date information. Increase Transparency and Accountability: Provide a centralized platform for tracking and analyzing legislation, promoting greater transparency and accountability within government agencies.

While Legislative Insights AI is primarily targeted towards government executives, its powerful features and capabilities are also valuable for a wide range of stakeholders including industry groups, lobbyists, and any organization that needs to track and analyze legislation at scale.

Availability and Pricing:

Dito Legislative Insights AI is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace with a bring-your-own-license (BYOL) model. Dito offers flexible licensing options to suit the needs of various organizations. Implementation and training are included in the license cost to ensure a seamless onboarding experience.

Contact us for a demo, client references, or to get started today. A free 30-day trial is also available for qualifying organizations to experience the platform firsthand.

About Dito:

Dito is dedicated to empowering organizations to securely leverage cloud and AI technologies for transformative impact. With over 15 years of experience, Dito guides clients through the secure cloud adoption, SecOps modernization, and regulatory compliance, helping navigate complex challenges and strengthen their security posture.

As a Google Cloud Premier Partner and trusted advisor across Google Workspace, Google Cloud Platform, Google Maps Platform, Chrome Enterprise, and Google Security Solutions, Dito provides IT services that enable organizations to confidently and securely innovate with Google Cloud solutions.

