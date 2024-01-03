Ditoi Beauty's Disposable Face Towels Gain Momentum on TikTok

News provided by

Ditoi Beauty

03 Jan, 2024, 02:51 ET

REDLANDS, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ditoi Beauty, a brand dedicated to skincare innovation, has recently witnessed a surge in consumer interest in its disposable face towel product line on the popular social media platform TikTok. Since November 2023, the brand's presence on TikTok has correlated with a notable increase in sales volume, reaching 10,000 units sold within two months.

Continue Reading
Optimize your skin cleansing process with soft, durable and safe Ditoi disposable cleaning towels.
Optimize your skin cleansing process with soft, durable and safe Ditoi disposable cleaning towels.

The Ditoi Face Towel's reception on the market is a reflection of current consumer trends toward hygienic and eco-friendly skincare options. The towels offer a single-use, biodegradable alternative to traditional reusable towels, addressing consumer concerns about bacterial contamination and environmental impact.

Compared to traditional towels, the Ditoi Face Towel has obvious advantages. It is designed for single use, making it more convenient and hygienic to use. Since it does not need to be cleaned and reused daily, it effectively avoids the problem of bacterial growth, making the face-washing process safer and refreshing.

In addition, Ditoi Face Towel also has excellent water absorption performance, bringing users a comfortable touch like a towel. Its large size design makes makeup removal faster and more convenient. At the same time, it can be cut into small pieces to match with essence liquid to make a simple facial mask. The unique dual-sided texture design is suitable for different skin needs, with one side gently wiping the skin and the other side deep cleaning the cuticles.

In keeping with the brand's commitment to sustainability, the Ditoi Face Towel is made from natural plant fibers and is 100% biodegradable. This responsible approach to product development resonates with eco-conscious consumers.

The product's competitive pricing on platforms such as TikTok, Amazon, and the Ditoi official website has been strategically set to ensure accessibility to a broad customer base. Additionally, promotional offers, such as free shipping on orders of $20 or more and a $5 discount on purchases of $25 or more, aim to provide value to the consumer.

In conclusion, the Ditoi Face Towel has gained traction on TikTok thanks to its high quality, affordable price, and convenience. Its ease of use, combined with a commitment to sustainability, positions the towel as a convenient choice for consumers seeking efficient daily cleansing routines that don't compromise on safety or environmental values.

For more information about Ditoi Beauty and its products, visit:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ditoi.face.towel
Ditoi Official Website: https://www.ditoibeauty.com
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Ditoi/page/383C1E63-8C0C-4E09-AEDB-254386BD064D 

SOURCE Ditoi Beauty

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.