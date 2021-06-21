DITP Highlights Strategy to Boost Confidence for Global Trading Partners, Kicking off Thailand Deliver with Safety Campaign

BANGKOK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, kicked off "Thailand Deliver with Safety" campaign, aiming to create the value of Thai food exports and boost confidence among buyers and importers of Thai agricultural products, food products and Thai halal food overseas. The goal is to make buyers and importers recognize that Thailand remains the high-quality food producer that ensures COVID-19 safety with strong potential as a major global market exporter.

Mr. Somdet Susomboon, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion revealed, "due to COVID-19 impacts, Thailand has encountered a global trade slowdown, especially in the food manufacturing sector. This is partly resulted from the changes in consumer behavior as consumers are now prioritizing food safety. As a consequence, Thailand needs to adapt its strategy to meet the changing demands of buyers, importers and consumers. DITP has, thus, launched Thailand Deliver with Safety campaign in order to boost confidence among global trading partners as well as to reinforce the high potential and fine quality of the agricultural products, food products and halal food products of Thailand. Particularly, Thailand is reassuring global consumers that the strict safety measures are imposed throughout its food supply chain from sourcing raw materials, harvesting, transporting, protecting oneself at the factory and packing to delivery at consumers' doorstep.

DITP has collaborated with related government agencies and private sectors to adjust its strategies by highlighting food production safety, as Thai food manufacturers and business operators adopt the global standards and COVID-19 Prevention Best Practice in every step of the production process. Particularly, the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and Ministry of Interior have joined forces in ensuring the compliance of COVID-19 Prevention Best Practice in food production for export through Certification of Compliance with COVID-19. The objectives are to boost confidence among trading partners and consumers and build positive images of Thai food products that are COVID-19 safe while strongly stimulating trade growth and generating export values across every food product segment.

