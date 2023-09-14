DITP Launches 'Authentic Thai, Thai SELECT' 2023 Campaign in the USA

Royal Thai Government endorses authentic Thai cuisine at restaurants across the United States.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce of Thailand officially announced the Authentic Thai, Thai SELECT campaign in the United States. The prestigious certification system endeavors to highlight Thai establishments throughout the nation that demonstrate a commitment to authentic Thai cuisine. The Thai SELECT seals of approval afford consumers the opportunity to savor the traditional flavors of Thailand within their local communities and inspire both chefs and restaurants to strive for excellence in food, ingredients, and service. Thai SELECT actively advocates for its certified restaurants by means of various ongoing initiatives and activations throughout the country, consistently generating support for its members through marketing materials and awareness-raising activities.

Thai SELECT works closely with certified restaurants to ensure the highest standards are maintained, requiring reapplication for the award every three years. This ensures the cuisine remains authentic while assuring Americans they will receive the top standard in service while visiting Thai SELECT locations. Awarded restaurants focus on upholding traditional Thai methods of cooking and aim to include authentic Thai ingredients throughout their menus.

Americans interested in learning more about Thai SELECT certifications, restaurants and products are encouraged to visit www.ThaiSelectUSA.com. Thai SELECT showcases new restaurants to its roster regularly with updates available on the website.

ABOUT THAI SELECT

The Thai SELECT is a mark of certification awarded by the Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government, to guarantee the authenticity of Thai restaurants and Thai food products, meaning the food being served or merchandised has been prepared with proper ingredients and spices in the traditional Thai style of cooking.

The objective of the program is to increase the recognition of quality Thai restaurants and Thai food products as well as to encourage Thai restaurant operators and food producers to raise the quality of their products and services while maintaining authenticity.

For more information on Thai SELECT visit www.thaiselectusa.com.

