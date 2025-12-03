DIU Validated the Cyber Hunt Mission. OMNI Built Everything that Came Next - RedHound.

GAINESVILLE, Va., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNI, a leading provider of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) prototype evaluation for the RedHound Joint Cyber Hunt Kit (JCHK). DIU has issued a successful assessment confirming that RedHound is now eligible for awardable follow-on production contracts under Other Transaction (OT) authority.

"Omni Federal prototyped and demonstrated a capability that functionally answered the needs of the JCHK Area of Interest, to perform any and all activities related to discovering advanced persistent threat activities and analyzing their tactics, techniques, and procedures. The capability was tested by Department of War cyber operations personnel using representative mission data. The prototype capability proved that it could operate under the Government's specified constraints, including operating without any external connectivity. Furthermore, OMNI delivered comprehensive user documentation and training, enabling rapid onboarding and operational use by cyber mission teams."

The Hunt Kit met every requirement of the prototype effort and was validated as a fast, deployable, mission-ready capability. For OMNI, this milestone marked the beginning of a broader modernization push, leveraging the company's engineering depth and speed to outpace legacy platform providers. OMNI is focused on a forward-leaning approach by identifying, designing, and developing tech accelerators and innovative solutions. This reflects OMNI's Technology strategy to build on our products and technologies to create scalable product systems like RedHound.

Since the original DIU submission, RedHound has evolved into a modular, AI-enabled, multi-mission platform supporting Defensive Cyber Operations, Security Operation Centers, Digital Forensics and Incident Response, Network Operation Centers, Command and Control fusion, and high-performance edge compute, all built on a unified Kubernetes environment capable of running seamlessly across both x86 and ARM architectures.

This hybrid infrastructure gives mission owners unprecedented flexibility to deploy RedHound anywhere the fight demands: from enterprise environments to the tactical edge.

RedHound was led by OMNI Labs, reflecting significant investment in R&D, engineering, and commitment to delivering capabilities that are fast to deploy, resilient under processing demands, and adaptable to the evolving cyber landscape. OMNI's approach centers on modern engineering practices, user-centered workflows, and rapid iteration, capabilities that align with Department of War guidance to accelerate the delivery of critical capabilities to the warfighter and enhance mission lethality.

DIU's evaluation not only certifies RedHound's readiness for operational use but also highlights OMNI's ability to transform validated prototypes into future-ready cyber modernization platforms aligned to emerging mission needs.

RedHound: One Platform. One View. Every Mission.

For more information on OMNI and RedHound, visit https://omnifederal.com/what-we-do/omni-solutions/redhound/

About OMNI

OMNI is a trusted provider of digital transformation, data & cloud, digital training, and cybersecurity solutions. Within our cybersecurity practice, we are dedicated to protecting organizations from evolving digital threats. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, OMNI delivers tools and services that empower security teams to safeguard critical assets and maintain operational resilience.

