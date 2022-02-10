Diunaisy Sebasco Cabalé's new book "Asly la viajera y el mundo de Verdor" follows the thrilling quest of a traveler as she stands against the dangerous darkness.

Cabalé shares, "El Mundo de Verdor created by the Dios del Bien, is threatened by the evil of a new species of Engendros Vivientes born in the Heart of men themselves, so Asly, the traveler, decides to undertake the great journey to the Castillo de la Orden de Verdor to become a warrior in the Service of the Light, along the way she shares several adventures with her funny friends the Knight, Casio el Abad y Munsy Cola de Almiquí, and also meets the love of Josef, the Prince of the Engendros Vivientes of the City of Antinatura, whom the young traveler must save from the clutches of Darkness."

Published by Page Publishing, Diunaisy Sebasco Cabalé's illustrated literature for young readers is a glorious epic of a fearless woman. Across the danger of evil entities and challenges far beyond, she goes to stand her ground and pursue victory for the kingdom.

This is a great read for everyone!

Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "Asly la viajera y el mundo de Verdor" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

