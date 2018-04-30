Diva International Inc. Announces B Corp Certification

KITCHENER, Ontario, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diva International, makers of the DivaCup, is proud to be joining a global movement of for-profit businesses committed to sustainability, transparency and accountability. B Corporations are certified by the nonprofit B Lab after thorough review of the company's business practices, largely pertaining to social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

As the category leader in the menstrual care industry, Diva is leading a revolution of change by redefining the experience of menstruation with comfort, health and sustainability in mind. Diva's dedication to being a certified B Corporation resonates with DivaCup users, because not only are they proud to use an eco-friendly product, but they trust that Diva is committed to the highest product quality and standards.

"Being part of a global movement of purpose-driven companies that are changing the world is our vision for Diva," says Carinne Chambers-Saini, co-founder and CEO of Diva International. "This is why we voice environmental sustainability through both our product and our own company standards."

Being the first ISO 13485:2003 certified menstrual cup manufacturer and head office in the world, Diva delivers excellence that starts within the organizational walls. Diva has an internal Eco Team and they are making change in a big way for Diva through implementing eco-conscious programs. From a social responsibility perspective, their Diva Cares program goes hand in hand with Diva's mission to empower all who menstruate by offering a sustainable solution as well as working with organizations that further the menstrual equity movement.

"We have been doing the right things for a while, but now we have the ability to demonstrate it and a global network keeping us accountable to ensure we continue doing this important and good work," says Erik Kikuchi, president of Diva International.

For Diva, being the best for the world translates into empowerment for women, society, the environment and individuals within the organization who are helping lead this revolution of change.

About Diva International Inc.

Established in 2003, Diva International Inc. founders Francine Chambers and her daughter Carinne Chambers-Saini developed the DivaCup to offer a reliable and more eco-friendly approach to feminine hygiene. The DivaCup provides the most convenient, clean and comfortable way to address period care while eliminating the need to buy and carry menstrual products in endless absorbencies, shapes and styles. Diva also invests its expertise and resources in educational, community and International organizations that offer empowerment through health care and menstrual health education worldwide. For more information, please visit divacup.com.

About B Corporations

Corporations are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good™. They meet the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability and aspire to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. There are more than 2,000 Certified B Corporations in over 130 industries and 50 countries with one unifying goal – to redefine success in business.

