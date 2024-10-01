DivaDance Expands Florida Footprint to Sarasota & Bradenton With Grand Opening This October

SARASOTA, Fla. and BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DivaDance, renowned for its dance choreography classes for adults, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its award-winning concept into Sarasota and Bradenton, marking its 4th location in Florida. Sarasota & Bradenton joins franchises in Jacksonville, Tallahassee, and St. Pete/Clearwater with DivaDance locations.

DivaDance Founder and CEO, Jami Stigliano, shares her excitement for this new franchise opening, saying, "We are proud to continue our expansion in the state of Florida and thrilled to partner with our franchisee to bring our unique dance class concept to Sarasota/Bradenton!"

DivaDance Sarasota/Bradenton is locally owned and operated by Jenna Pollard, with 2 studio locations for members to enjoy dance classes, expected to open at the end of October 2024. Pollard was previously a DivaDance member before she jumped at the chance to own a franchise. Working night shifts from home had taken a toll on her social life and overall happiness. But joining DivaDance gave her a chance to make new friends and rekindle her lifelong passion for dancing. Now, she's thrilled to share this incredible community with others, helping them boost their confidence both on the dance floor and in their everyday lives!

Come take a DivaDance class (on us!) and see what the buzz is all about. Save the date for our Launch Weekend Open House Classes, October 25th through 27th! Don't miss out on being one of the first to learn new moves, meet the team, and get access to special promotions, giveaways, and more.

Event Details:

- Date: October 25th through 27th, 2024

- Classes: https://links.divadancesarasotabradenton.com/schedule

- Locations:

- Dance Alliance of Bradenton, 862 62nd St Cir E #103, Bradenton, FL 34208

About DivaDance:

Since 2015, DivaDance has been on a mission to inspire confidence and build a vibrant community through electrifying dance choreography classes, unforgettable parties, and empowering programs. Now with franchises in over 40 cities nationwide, DivaDance blends fun and fitness, helping members stay active and healthy. Our classes improve heart health, lower stress levels, increase happiness, and boost confidence. DivaDance was named to Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion 2 years in a row.

