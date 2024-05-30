DivaDance Expands Florida Footprint to Tallahassee With Grand Opening This May

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DivaDance, renowned for its dance choreography classes for adults, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its award-winning concept into Tallahassee, marking its 4th location in Florida. Tallahassee joins franchises in Jacksonville, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg with DivaDance locations.

DivaDance Founder and CEO, Jami Stigliano, shares her excitement for this new franchise opening, saying, "We are proud to continue our expansion in the state of Florida and thrilled to partner with our franchisee to bring our unique dance class concept to Tallahassee" The Tallahassee franchise marks the brand's 46th location across the US.

DivaDance Tallahassee is locally owned and operated by Gwen Alexander, with two studio locations for members to enjoy dance classes, both expected to open May 31. Alexander was previously a DivaDance Instructor, and she knew she could not pass up the opportunity to combine her passion and career while growing the DivaDance community as a franchise owner. She stated, "As an instructor, I fell in love with everything DivaDance represents and delivers. There's no better time to bring more dance, confidence, and community to Tallahassee, and DivaDance is here to make all this magic happen!"

Come take a DivaDance class (on us!) and see what the buzz is all about. Save the date for our Launch Weekend Open House Classes, May 31 - June 2! Don't miss out on being one of the first to learn new moves, meet the team, and get access to special promotions, giveaways, and more.

Event Details:

- Date: May 31 - June 2

- Classes: https://links.divadancetallahassee.com/schedule

- Locations:

- Drip Drop Fitness: 218 3rd Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32303

- In His Image Studio: 1580 Waldo Palmer Ln, Tallahassee, FL 32308

RSVP to secure your spot in class:

RSVP Here

About DivaDance:

Since 2015, DivaDance has been on a mission to inspire confidence and build a vibrant community through electrifying dance choreography classes, unforgettable parties, and empowering programs. Now with franchises in over 40 cities nationwide, DivaDance blends fun and fitness, helping members stay active and healthy. Our classes improve heart health, lower stress levels, increase happiness, and boost confidence. DivaDance was named to Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion 2 years in a row.

For more information, visit DivaDance's website

Learn About Franchising with DivaDance

SOURCE DivaDance Company