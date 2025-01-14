DivaDance Expands to Denton County as the 8th DFW Location Launches this January

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DivaDance, renowned for its dance choreography classes for adults, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its award-winning concept into Flower Mound.

DivaDance Founder and CEO, Jami Stigliano, shares her excitement for this new franchise opening, saying, "We're beyond excited to grow into Denton County with our 8th DFW location! With owners, Marcela and Olga, already being vibrant parts of our DivaDance community through their involvement in other DFW area DivaDance locations, we're thrilled to see them take the lead in Denton County."



DivaDance Denton County is locally owned and operated by Marcela Barton and Olga Alvarado, with 1 studio location for members to enjoy dance classes, expected to open January 24 2025. Marcela and Olga, co-owners of DivaDance Denton County, are more than just dance enthusiasts—they are community builders fueled by a love for connection. For Marcela, DivaDance became a way to rediscover her confidence and creativity, while Olga found joy and empowerment in a space where she could let go and be herself. They were inspired to bring DivaDance to Denton County to share this experience with their local community, creating a place where people could come together, feel celebrated, and build meaningful connections through dance. At DivaDance every class is not just about learning choreography but about celebrating individuality, forming genuine friendships, and leaving the stress of daily life at the door.

Come take a DivaDance class (on us!) and see what the buzz is all about. Save the date for our Launch Weekend Open House Classes, January 24-26 2025! Don't miss out on being one of the first to learn new moves, meet the team, and get access to special promotions, giveaways, and more.

Event Details:

- Date: January 24-26 2025

- Classes:

Friday January 24, 8:00 PM

Saturday January 25, 2:00 PM and 3:30 PM

Sunday January 26, 1:30 PM and 3:00 PM

Class Schedule Link

- Location:

Shine Fitness: 870 Parker Square Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75028

RSVP to secure your spot in class:

https://links.divadancedenton.com/schedule

About DivaDance:

Since 2015, DivaDance has been on a mission to inspire confidence and build a vibrant community through electrifying dance choreography classes, unforgettable parties, and empowering programs. Now with franchises in over 40 cities nationwide, DivaDance blends fun and fitness, helping members stay active and healthy. Our classes improve heart health, lower stress levels, increase happiness, and boost confidence. DivaDance was named to Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion 2 years in a row.

For more information, visit DivaDance's website

Learn About Franchising with DivaDance

