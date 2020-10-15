DIVATRIM, An Optimal Performance and Nutrition Line, Announces Brittney Palmer, as Celebrity Spokesperson and Brand Ambassador

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LimitlessX, the Creative and Empowering Lifestyle Agency behind DIVATRIM , today announced that Brittney Palmer, model, artist, and UFC Octagon Girl, will serve as a national spokesperson and brand ambassador for the optimal performance and nutrition line.

DIVATRIM is a powerful, proven, pure, and high-quality line of products designed specifically for women. DIVATRIM encompasses the same authenticity, intensity, and discipline with which women approach their fitness philosophy. Each product contains only the most essential supplements to nourish and support the body at every stage of a woman's health and fitness journey.

"Brittney is an industry veteran with a track record of successful commercial collaborations and activations with well-known brands. As a longtime UFC Octagon Girl and talented artist, she brings a unique skillset to DIVATRIM," said Jas Mathur, founder and CEO of LimitlessX. "With Brittney's experience in the sports and entertainment world, she has seen first hand how important it is to have quality nutritional supplements for women who want to do it all. I am thrilled Brittney will be representing DIVATRIM, sharing our products, and educating our consumers."

"I am so happy to be joining the DIVATRIM team and representing a company that provides high-quality supplements that are designed specifically for women. I strive to work with brands that I believe in, where I truly value their products and business philosophy," said Brittney. "I am honored to connect women to these amazing products and be a part of their fitness and health journeys!"

Palmer will educate consumers about DIVATRIM through a campaign that includes digital advertising, social media, and promotional videos. The "Build Your Own Beautiful" campaign will kick-off on October 15, 2020, when DIVATRIM releases its innovative keto formula that will disrupt the nutrition and supplement industry.

About DIVATRIM

DIVATRIM is a powerful, proven, pure, and high-quality line of products designed specifically for women. DIVATRIM redefines what it means to be a true and powerful diva, embracing the journey to Build Your Own Beautiful.

About Emblaze One Inc.

Founded in 2012 by Jas Mathur, Emblaze One Inc. is a global, full-service Interactive Agency with a focus on branding, marketing, web design, and web development. Emblaze One Inc. boasts a wide-spread portfolio from start-ups to small/mid-sized businesses, Fortune 500/100 companies, and recognizable Public Figures, Athletes, Celebrities, and Models.

About LimitlessX

Founded in 2018 by Jas Mathur under the parent company Emblaze One, Inc., LimitlessX is a Creative and Empowering Lifestyle Agency that develops brands and products across several industries. LimitlessX creates a global eco-system that channels the message "Reinvent Yourself" and is behind many product and brand launches.

About Brittney Palmer

An accomplished artist, model, host, and UFC's Octagon Girl, Brittney Palmer is a modern-day Renaissance Woman. A veteran of the entertainment industry for over a decade, Brittney is driven by her passion to immerse herself in art, whether it's the art of painting, music, dancing, or jiu-jitsu.

Press Inquiries:

Tribe Builder Media

Kristen Shea

929-367-8993

[email protected]

SOURCE DIVATRIM