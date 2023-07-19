DivDat Adds Text-to-Pay Enhancement to its Mobile Payments App for Apple and Android

News provided by

DivDat

19 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

DivDat Mobile App Provides Opt-in Text-to-Pay Functionality to Make Recurring Bill Payments Easy, On the Go

DETROIT, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Data Processing & Consulting, Inc. ("DivDat" or the "Company"), announced its Text-to-Pay feature enhancement to the DivDat Mobile App, providing DivDat Mobile App users with an additional way to pay DivDat Payment Network billers with checks or cards in Metro Detroit. The DivDat Mobile App, available in the App Store and on Google Play, is free to download and to use (biller-specific transaction fees may apply).

Continue Reading
Text-to-Pay is an opt-in capability of the DivDat Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store, and on Google Play.
Text-to-Pay is an opt-in capability of the DivDat Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store, and on Google Play.

"Bringing text-to-pay capabilities to billpaying consumers is another way in which DivDat's innovations are helping folks stay current on essential bills, while they're on the go," said Jason Bierkle, DivDat President and CEO. "With Text-to-Pay, our biller customers now have another convenient and official secure payment method that consumers can leverage to stay current, and that treasury teams can monitor and manage."

In addition to Text-to-Pay functionality, DivDat's Mobile App provides Detroit-area billpayers with the ability to:

  • Quickly and easily create a payment profile
  • Add local area billers they pay on a recurring basis
  • Add corresponding bills or "accounts", such as property taxes and water
  • Pay multiple bills from multiple billers in one secure online transaction (biller-specific transaction fees may apply)
  • Opt-in to helpful payment reminders or schedule payments ahead of time
  • Elect instead to subscribe to Auto Pay, and save a preferred payment method for additional on-the-go bill payment convenience

To opt-in to Text-to-Pay functionality and begin paying local Detroit area bills by fast, convenient, and secure SMS messaging, first download the DivDat Mobile App from the App Store or Google Play by searching for DivDat. Then, select your bill payment preferences from the user profile section of the DivDat Mobile App.

To learn more about DivDat's omnichannel approach to bridging the gap between billers and their billpaying consumers with more secure and convenient ways to pay, please visit www.divdat.com/products-and-services.

DivDat

DivDat is the leader in omnichannel bill payment and processing serving corporations as well as municipalities, utility companies, courts, and quasi-governmental entities. DivDat's proprietary payment technologies span indoor and outdoor bill payment kiosks, web interfaces, IVR/phone payment options, mobile app, and point of service modules facilitating in-person payments made to cashiering representatives. Across all channels, bill payments paid on the DivDat Payment Network feature real-time automated posting to accurate customer-specific accounts, reducing the need for manual intervention, so treasury teams are more efficient and get paid faster®. DivDat and its leadership have been recognized for their contributions to DE&I. The DivDat Bill Pay Kiosk and the full DivDat Payment Network promote equality and access by providing corporations and governments with the tools and technologies to make it just as easy for unbanked and underbanked people to stay current on essential bills as it is for those with access to electronic payment methodologies and credit, effectively leveling the paying field®. Learn more about DivDat at www.divdat.com/DEI.

Media Contact:
Samara Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]
517-281-7092

SOURCE DivDat

Also from this source

DivDat Provides Detroit Department of Transportation with New Bus Pass Dispenser Additions to Self-service Bill Payment Kiosks

DivDat Bill Payment Kiosks Deployed in Fort Wayne in Support of City Utilities Customers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.